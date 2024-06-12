2,772,182 passengers were handled at Zurich Airport in May (+9.4% vs. previous year). The number of local passengers increased by 9.1% and transfer passengers increased by 10.5%. The transfer rate, which was at 28.3% last May, is at 28.6% in the month under review. Passenger numbers were 102.0% of the 2019 level.
In May, flight movements increased by 7.5% to 23,762 versus previous year. Flight movements were 97.2% of the 2019 level.
Please note that in 2019 both Whitsun and Corpus Christi were in June.
Commercial Activities Zurich
Total turnover in May was CHF 55.4m (+3.5% vs. previous year). The increase divides into 6.1% for airside and 0.3% for landside.
Traffic Figures International
At the international airports, the passenger count was as follows for the month under review:
372,068 at Florianópolis Airport (+26.7% vs. previous year)
282,040 at Vitória/Macaé Airports (-4.2% vs. previous year)
170,299 at Natal Airport
216,048 at Antofagasta Airport (+15.5% vs. previous year)
127,812 at Iquique Airport (-16.6% vs. previous year)
Flughafen Zuerich AG is a Switzerland-based company that is engaged in the operation of Zurich Airport in Switzerland on behalf of the federal government. The Company offers access to international, national and regional transport networks. The Company operates in four segments: the Aviation flight operations segment encompasses the construction, operation and maintenance of the airport operating infrastructure; the Aviation security segment covers the installation, operation and maintenance of security infrastructure and all processes of direct relevance to security, which includes all systems and their operation and maintenance designed to prevent actions of any kind that affect the security of commercial civil aviation; the Non-aviation segment encompasses all activities relating to the development, marketing and operation of the commercial infrastructure at Zurich Airport, and the Aviation aircraft noise segment.