Key Figures Mai 2024

Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

2,772,182 passengers were handled at Zurich Airport in May (+9.4% vs. previous year). The number of local passengers increased by 9.1% and transfer passengers increased by 10.5%. The transfer rate, which was at 28.3% last May, is at 28.6% in the month under review. Passenger numbers were 102.0% of the 2019 level.

In May, flight movements increased by 7.5% to 23,762 versus previous year. Flight movements were 97.2% of the 2019 level.

Please note that in 2019 both Whitsun and Corpus Christi were in June.

Total turnover in May was CHF 55.4m (+3.5% vs. previous year). The increase divides into 6.1% for airside and 0.3% for landside.

At the international airports, the passenger count was as follows for the month under review:

372,068 at Florianópolis Airport (+26.7% vs. previous year)

282,040 at Vitória/Macaé Airports (-4.2% vs. previous year)

170,299 at Natal Airport

216,048 at Antofagasta Airport (+15.5% vs. previous year)

127,812 at Iquique Airport (-16.6% vs. previous year)

