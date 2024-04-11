2,339,195 passengers were handled at Zurich Airport in March (+12.4% vs. previous year). The number of local passengers increased by 12.1% and transfer passengers increased by 13.3%. The transfer rate, which was at 33.3% last March, is at 33.6% in the month under review. Passenger numbers were 96.6% of the 2019 level.
In March, flight movements increased by 8.0% to 20,039 versus previous year. Flight movements were 90.8% of the 2019 level.
Please note the early Easter holidays this year vs. previous year.Commercial Activities Zurich
Total turnover in March was CHF 49.1m (+9.1% vs. previous year). The increase divides into 10.9% for airside and 7.0% for landside.Traffic Figures International
At the international airports, the passenger count was as follows for the month under review:
- 358,443 at Florianópolis Airport (+6.5% vs. previous year)
- 263,606 at Vitória/Macaé Airports (-2.1% vs. previous year)
- 177,536 at Natal Airport
- 205,330 at Antofagasta Airport (+13.2% vs. previous year)
-
132,608 at Iquique Airport (-18.0% vs. previous year)
