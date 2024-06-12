2,772,182 passengers were handled at Zurich Airport in May (+9.4% vs. previous year). The number of local passengers increased by 9.1% and transfer passengers increased by 10.5%. The transfer rate, which was at 28.3% last May, is at 28.6% in the month under review. Passenger numbers were 102.0% of the 2019 level.
In May, flight movements increased by 7.5% to 23,762 versus previous year. Flight movements were 97.2% of the 2019 level.
Please note that in 2019 both Whitsun and Corpus Christi were in June.Commercial Activities Zurich
Total turnover in May was CHF 55.4m (+3.5% vs. previous year). The increase divides into 6.1% for airside and 0.3% for landside.Traffic Figures International
At the international airports, the passenger count was as follows for the month under review:
- 372,068 at Florianópolis Airport (+26.7% vs. previous year)
- 282,040 at Vitória/Macaé Airports (-4.2% vs. previous year)
- 170,299 at Natal Airport
- 216,048 at Antofagasta Airport (+15.5% vs. previous year)
-
127,812 at Iquique Airport (-16.6% vs. previous year)
Upcoming events: Financial calendar
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Flughafen Zürich AG published this content on 12 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2024 15:42:04 UTC.