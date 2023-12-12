2,045,158 passengers were handled at Zurich Airport in November (+13.8% vs. previous year). The number of local passengers increased by 17.3% and transfer passengers increased by 7.0%. The transfer rate, which was at 34.2% last November, is at 32.1% in the month under review. Passenger numbers were 91.7% of the 2019 level.



In November, flight movements increased by 6.6% to 18,242 versus previous year. Flight movements were 92.0% of the 2019 level.

Total turnover in November was CHF 45.7m (+10.4% vs. previous year). The increase divides into 14.1% for airside and 6.5% for landside.

At the international airports, the passenger count was as follows for the month under review:

345,408 at Florianópolis Airport (+10.8% vs. previous year)

275,124 at Vitória/Macaé Airports (+7.9% vs. previous year)

214,352 at Antofagasta Airport (+20.1% vs. previous year)

137,820 at Iquique Airport (+0.2% vs. previous year)



