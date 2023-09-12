Flughafen Zürich : Key traffic figures August 2023
Key traffic figures August 2023
Summary
In August 2023, 2,921,620 passengers passed through Zurich Airport, corresponding to an increase of 18% compared to last year. Passenger levels are 94% of those reached in August 2019.
In August, the number of local passengers was 2,027,409. Transfer passengers amounted to 30%, equal to 889,180 passengers.
Year on year, air traffic movements increased by 9% to 23,234 take offs or landings. A monthly comparison shows that air traffic movements are at 92% of the 2019 level. The average passenger per movement figure increased to 142 (+5% vs. previous year). The average seat load factor was at 84% (+1 percentage point vs. previous year).
A total of 27,251 tons of freight were transported at Zurich Airport during the month of August. This led to a decrease of 12% in freight volume compared to last year. Compared to August 2019, freight volume decreased by 23%.
Flughafen Zürich AG published this content on 12 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2023 15:43:08 UTC.
Flughafen Zuerich AG is a Switzerland-based company that is engaged in the operation of Zurich Airport in Switzerland on behalf of the federal government. The Company offers access to international, national and regional transport networks. The Company operates in four segments: the Aviation flight operations segment encompasses the construction, operation and maintenance of the airport operating infrastructure; the Aviation security segment covers the installation, operation and maintenance of security infrastructure and all processes of direct relevance to security, which includes all systems and their operation and maintenance designed to prevent actions of any kind that affect the security of commercial civil aviation; the Non-aviation segment encompasses all activities relating to the development, marketing and operation of the commercial infrastructure at Zurich Airport, and the Aviation aircraft noise segment.