Key traffic figures August 2023

In August 2023, 2,921,620 passengers passed through Zurich Airport, corresponding to an increase of 18% compared to last year. Passenger levels are 94% of those reached in August 2019.

In August, the number of local passengers was 2,027,409. Transfer passengers amounted to 30%, equal to 889,180 passengers.

Year on year, air traffic movements increased by 9% to 23,234 take offs or landings. A monthly comparison shows that air traffic movements are at 92% of the 2019 level. The average passenger per movement figure increased to 142 (+5% vs. previous year). The average seat load factor was at 84% (+1 percentage point vs. previous year).

A total of 27,251 tons of freight were transported at Zurich Airport during the month of August. This led to a decrease of 12% in freight volume compared to last year. Compared to August 2019, freight volume decreased by 23%.