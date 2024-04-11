Key traffic figures March 2024

In March, the number of local passengers was 1,550,689. Transfer passengers amounted to 34%, equal to 784,522 passengers. Zurich Airport managed the increased volume of passengers over the Easter weekend very well. All partners at the airport were well prepared. Passenger numbers over the Easter period were within expectations of around 90,000 people per day. Together with the spring, summer, fall and Christmas vacations, Easter is one of the busiest and busiest times in terms of passenger numbers at Zurich Airport.



Year on year, air traffic movements increased by 8% to 20,039 take offs or landings. A monthly comparison shows that air traffic movements are at 91% of the 2019 level. The average passenger per movement figure increased to 134 (+2% vs. previous year). The average seat load factor was at 80% (-0.3 percentage points vs. previous year).



A total of 39,738 tons of freight were transported at Zurich Airport during the month of March. This led to an increase of 12% in freight volume compared to last year. Compared to March 2019, freight volume decreased by 6%.

