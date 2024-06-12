Key traffic figures May 2024

In May 2024, 2'772'182 passengers passed through Zurich Airport, corresponding to an increase of 9% compared to last year. Passenger levels are 102% of those reached in May 2019. This is the first time that Zurich Airport has exceeded the pre-crisis level on a monthly basis.

The main reason for the 2% increase in passenger volumes compared to May 2019 is that Whitsun and Corpus Christi fell in May this year and June in 2019. On Friday 17 May, more than 100,000 passengers traveled through Zurich Airport for the first time this year.



In May, the number of local passengers was 1'975'161. Transfer passengers amounted to 29%, equal to 791'352 passengers.



Year on year, air traffic movements increased by 7% to 23'762 take offs or landings. A monthly comparison shows that air traffic movements are at 97% of the 2019 level. The average passenger per movement figure decreased to 132 (-0.3% vs. previous year). The average seat load factor was at 79% (-1 percentage point vs. previous year).



A total of 37'382 tons of freight were transported at Zurich Airport during the month of May. This led to an increase of 23% in freight volume compared to last year. Compared to May 2019, freight volume decreased by 2%.