  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Flughafen Zürich AG
  News
  Summary
    FHZN   CH0319416936

FLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH AG

(FHZN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:14 2022-06-15 am EDT
151.45 CHF   +1.30%
04:53aFLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH : Zurich Airport planning a sustainable wooden dock
PU
01:26aSwiss airports resume flights after air traffic control glitch
RE
12:56aTechnical woes at Swiss airports halt takeoffs and landings
RE
Flughafen Zürich : Zurich Airport planning a sustainable wooden dock

06/15/2022 | 04:53am EDT
A quality experience for passengers

The new Dock A will provide passengers with an enhanced experience, a better view of the apron, thanks to the large windows, and spacious waiting areas at the gates. The retail and culinary offering in the new dock base will also be expanded. The short routes, currently appreciated by passengers at Zurich Airport, will be retained and will be significantly more attractive, thanks to the new spaces.

New Dock A will be built alongside existing Dock A

The current Dock A will remain operational during construction of the new Dock A, as around one third of all passengers depart or arrive there. Once the new dock has been built to the north of the current Dock A, operations will be transferred seamlessly to it. The current Dock A will then be dismantled.

Construction of the new Dock A is set to start in 2030. The investment in the new Dock A, including the new tower and dock base, is put at around CHF 700 million.

Flughafen Zürich AG published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 08:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 972 M 972 M 972 M
Net income 2022 130 M 130 M 130 M
Net Debt 2022 1 486 M 1 486 M 1 486 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,4x
Yield 2022 1,73%
Capitalization 4 590 M 4 591 M 4 591 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,25x
EV / Sales 2023 5,40x
Nbr of Employees 1 805
Free-Float 61,3%
Flughafen Zürich AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 149,50 CHF
Average target price 174,50 CHF
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan Widrig Chief Executive Officer
Lukas Brosi Chief Financial Officer
Andreas G. Schmid Chairman
Konrad Zöschg Head-Information & Communication Technology
Stefan Tschudin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH AG-8.90%4 591
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-5.51%20 496
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.2.08%13 625
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS8.03%12 618
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.43%6 980
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED-5.58%6 667