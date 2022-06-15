Flughafen Zürich : Zurich Airport planning a sustainable wooden dock

A quality experience for passengers

The new Dock A will provide passengers with an enhanced experience, a better view of the apron, thanks to the large windows, and spacious waiting areas at the gates. The retail and culinary offering in the new dock base will also be expanded. The short routes, currently appreciated by passengers at Zurich Airport, will be retained and will be significantly more attractive, thanks to the new spaces.

New Dock A will be built alongside existing Dock A

The current Dock A will remain operational during construction of the new Dock A, as around one third of all passengers depart or arrive there. Once the new dock has been built to the north of the current Dock A, operations will be transferred seamlessly to it. The current Dock A will then be dismantled.

Construction of the new Dock A is set to start in 2030. The investment in the new Dock A, including the new tower and dock base, is put at around CHF 700 million.