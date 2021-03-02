Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Flughafen Zürich AG    FHZN   CH0319416936

FLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH AG

(FHZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Flughafen Zürich : Zurich Airport remains Europe's best airport

03/02/2021 | 02:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

02.03.2021

Zurich Airport remains Europe's best airport

As in the previous year, Zurich Airport is the winner of the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award in the category 25-40 million passengers in Europe.

Despite a dramatic slump in passenger numbers as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Zurich Airport is still very popular with travellers and again won the ASQ Award as 'best airport in the category for European airports with 25-40 million passengers'. The ASQ Award is presented annually by Airports Council International (ACI) World, the international umbrella organisation for airport operators. The award recognises airports around the world which, according to their own passengers, offer the best customer experience. The passengers are surveyed shortly before boarding. The questionnaire comprises 34 categories such as check-in, security checks and catering facilities. The survey shows that passengers at Zurich Airport particularly appreciate the good transport links, the ambience and cleanliness. Following on from 2006, 2008, 2018 and 2019, this is the fifth time that Zurich Airport has taken first place in an ASQ Award.
Stephan Widrig, CEO of Flughafen Zürich AG: 'I am very pleased that despite this unusual year and the enormously difficult and challenging conditions, we were able to receive this award as the best airport in Europe in our size category. We also had to reduce the offering, but the award shows us that we focused on upholding the right services and that passengers appreciate our efforts. This award also honours our 280 partner companies and all the employees here at the airport, both in front of and behind the scenes.'

You can find more information on the ASQ Award here.

Further news and information from the airport

Ergänzendes:

Disclaimer

Flughafen Zürich AG published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 07:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH AG
02:33aFLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH  : Zurich Airport remains Europe's best airport
PU
03/01FLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH  : Zurich Airport Calls on Swiss Government to Ease COVID-19 Tr..
MT
02/25FLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH  : Zürich, Four Others Join Swiss Exemplary Energy, Climate Ini..
MT
02/17PRESS RELEASE  : Change on the Board of Directors of Schweiter Technologies
DJ
02/10FLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH  : Zurich Airport Passenger Numbers Fall 87% in January, Turnov..
MT
02/10FLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH  : Key traffic figures Zurich Airport January 2021
PU
02/10FLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH  : Key Figures January 2021
PU
01/13FLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH  : Zurich Airport Passenger Numbers Fall 85% in December 2020
MT
01/13FLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH  : Key Figures December 2020
PU
01/13FLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH  : Around 75% less passengers at Zurich Airport in 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 585 M 638 M 638 M
Net income 2020 -109 M -119 M -119 M
Net Debt 2020 1 419 M 1 550 M 1 550 M
P/E ratio 2020 -45,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 930 M 5 398 M 5 383 M
EV / Sales 2020 10,9x
EV / Sales 2021 7,87x
Nbr of Employees 2 003
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart FLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH AG
Duration : Period :
Flughafen Zürich AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 163,67 CHF
Last Close Price 160,60 CHF
Spread / Highest target 33,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephan Widrig Chief Executive Officer
Lukas Brosi Chief Financial Officer
Andreas G. Schmid Chairman
Konrad Zöschg Head-Information & Communication Technology
Stefan Tschudin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH AG2.88%5 398
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-0.77%25 572
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-19.14%18 421
GROUPE ADP0.47%12 594
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED-7.49%12 201
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED0.00%8 057
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ