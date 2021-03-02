Flughafen Zürich : Zurich Airport remains Europe's best airport

02.03.2021

As in the previous year, Zurich Airport is the winner of the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award in the category 25-40 million passengers in Europe.

Despite a dramatic slump in passenger numbers as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Zurich Airport is still very popular with travellers and again won the ASQ Award as 'best airport in the category for European airports with 25-40 million passengers'. The ASQ Award is presented annually by Airports Council International (ACI) World, the international umbrella organisation for airport operators. The award recognises airports around the world which, according to their own passengers, offer the best customer experience. The passengers are surveyed shortly before boarding. The questionnaire comprises 34 categories such as check-in, security checks and catering facilities. The survey shows that passengers at Zurich Airport particularly appreciate the good transport links, the ambience and cleanliness. Following on from 2006, 2008, 2018 and 2019, this is the fifth time that Zurich Airport has taken first place in an ASQ Award.

Stephan Widrig, CEO of Flughafen Zürich AG: 'I am very pleased that despite this unusual year and the enormously difficult and challenging conditions, we were able to receive this award as the best airport in Europe in our size category. We also had to reduce the offering, but the award shows us that we focused on upholding the right services and that passengers appreciate our efforts. This award also honours our 280 partner companies and all the employees here at the airport, both in front of and behind the scenes.'



You can find more information on the ASQ Award here.