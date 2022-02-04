Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Flughafen Zürich AG
  News
  7. Summary
    FHZN   CH0319416936

FLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH AG

(FHZN)
Hacker attack hits airport services provider Swissport

02/04/2022 | 07:45am EST
A Swissport logo is pictured at Cointrin airport in Geneva

ZURICH (Reuters) - Airport ground services and air cargo operator Swissport has been hit by a ransomware attack that disrupted some operations, it said on Friday.

On Thursday 22 flights were delayed by up to 20 minutes at Zurich Airport, a spokesperson said, adding that the group could not yet provide figures on the impact of flights on Friday.

The attack began early on Thursday and affected a limited part of Swissport's IT infrastructure, it said in a statement, adding that security teams had detected the attack promptly so that the impact was "largely mitigated".

Most critical systems and applications were not hit, but several servers were affected, which knocked out some systems temporarily.

"The attack has been contained and measures are in place to prevent the further spread. We are now in the process of restoring the affected systems and mitigating the impact on our operation," it said.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
