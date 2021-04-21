Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Flughafen Zürich AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FHZN   CH0319416936

FLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH AG

(FHZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Randstad Award 2020: Flughafen Zürich AG is the most attractive employer in Switzerland

04/21/2021 | 01:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

21.04.2021

Randstad Award 2020: Flughafen Zürich AG is the most attractive employer in Switzerland

Flughafen Zürich AG tops the rankings for the first time. The attractiveness of companies as potential employers was examined in a survey that included 16 criteria that reflect the employer's brand.

In Switzerland, the Randstad Award has been presented each year since 2014. In the past years, Flughafen Zürich AG consistently figured in the top five. This is the first time that it has taken the top place and won the Randstad Award as the most attractive employer in Switzerland.
The world's largest recruitment agency, Randstad, granted the award for the most attractive employer for the 8th time. In Switzerland, a survey was conducted at the beginning of this year among 4,300 potential employees aged between 18 and 64 in which they were asked about the attractiveness of the 150 largest companies. The criteria included, among others, the company's reputation, financial stability, use of the latest technologies, future prospects, work environment, salary and social benefits as well as work-life balance and flexible working hours.

Flughafen Zürich AG in top place for the first time
Bruno Zanella, Head of Human Resources at Flughafen Zürich AG: 'We are particularly proud to have been nominated as the most attractive employer in this period of major challenges. The interesting work environment, our range of development opportunities and flexible working models, and our committed employees and strong management team certainly contribute to our good reputation. As an employer we want to continue improving, and we hope that the aviation sector will soon be able to take off again.'

About the Randstad Award
The Randstad Award selects the most attractive employers in 30 countries worldwide each year. The results are based on the representative and globally most comprehensive employer branding study and are compiled in collaboration with an independent opinion research institute. Companies cannot apply to participate, they are selected for the study on the basis of their headcount.
Link to corporate film of Flughafen Zürich AG: https://youtu.be/EuIPBYpZ-Xg

Further news and information from the airport

Ergänzendes:

Disclaimer

Flughafen Zürich AG published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 05:33:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH AG
01:34aRANDSTAD AWARD 2020 : Flughafen Zürich AG is the most attractive employer in Swi..
PU
04/15FLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH  : ‘Back in the Air' initiative seeks to restore freedom ..
PU
04/14FLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH  : Zurich Airport Passenger Numbers Dive 74% in March
MT
04/14FLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH  : Key Figures March 2021
PU
04/14FLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH  : Key traffic figures Zurich Airport March 2021
PU
04/06FLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH  : Credit Suisse Lifts Price Target on Flughafen Zurich, Mainta..
MT
04/01PRESS RELEASE : Annual General Meeting 2021 -- Shareholders approve all proposal..
DJ
03/12FLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH  : Zurich Airport Swings to FY20 Loss as COVID-19 Lockdowns Bat..
MT
03/12ZURICH AIRPORT : Financial Year 2020
PU
03/12FLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH AG : Financial Year 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 775 M 846 M 846 M
Net income 2021 -17,4 M -19,0 M -19,0 M
Net Debt 2021 1 630 M 1 780 M 1 780 M
P/E ratio 2021 -285x
Yield 2021 0,31%
Capitalization 4 697 M 5 133 M 5 127 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,16x
EV / Sales 2022 5,75x
Nbr of Employees 1 921
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart FLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH AG
Duration : Period :
Flughafen Zürich AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUGHAFEN ZüRICH AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 170,33 CHF
Last Close Price 153,00 CHF
Spread / Highest target 39,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephan Widrig Chief Executive Officer
Lukas Brosi Chief Financial Officer
Andreas G. Schmid Chairman
Konrad Zöschg Head-Information & Communication Technology
Stefan Tschudin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLUGHAFEN ZüRICH AG1.54%5 133
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-5.27%25 451
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-25.42%16 818
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED-5.77%12 864
AéROPORTS DE PARIS-4.76%12 277
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED1.52%8 170
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ