Randstad Award 2020: Flughafen Zürich AG is the most attractive employer in Switzerland

21.04.2021

Flughafen Zürich AG tops the rankings for the first time. The attractiveness of companies as potential employers was examined in a survey that included 16 criteria that reflect the employer's brand.

In Switzerland, the Randstad Award has been presented each year since 2014. In the past years, Flughafen Zürich AG consistently figured in the top five. This is the first time that it has taken the top place and won the Randstad Award as the most attractive employer in Switzerland.

The world's largest recruitment agency, Randstad, granted the award for the most attractive employer for the 8th time. In Switzerland, a survey was conducted at the beginning of this year among 4,300 potential employees aged between 18 and 64 in which they were asked about the attractiveness of the 150 largest companies. The criteria included, among others, the company's reputation, financial stability, use of the latest technologies, future prospects, work environment, salary and social benefits as well as work-life balance and flexible working hours.

Flughafen Zürich AG in top place for the first time

Bruno Zanella, Head of Human Resources at Flughafen Zürich AG: 'We are particularly proud to have been nominated as the most attractive employer in this period of major challenges. The interesting work environment, our range of development opportunities and flexible working models, and our committed employees and strong management team certainly contribute to our good reputation. As an employer we want to continue improving, and we hope that the aviation sector will soon be able to take off again.'



About the Randstad Award

The Randstad Award selects the most attractive employers in 30 countries worldwide each year. The results are based on the representative and globally most comprehensive employer branding study and are compiled in collaboration with an independent opinion research institute. Companies cannot apply to participate, they are selected for the study on the basis of their headcount.

Link to corporate film of Flughafen Zürich AG: https://youtu.be/EuIPBYpZ-Xg