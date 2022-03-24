Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Flughafen Zürich AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FHZN   CH0319416936

FLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH AG

(FHZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Summer timetable 2022: Seven new destinations from Zurich

03/24/2022 | 08:32am EDT
New European destinations
Both hub carrier SWISS and Edelweiss are adding to their timetables in the summer and expanding their offering from Zurich. Pisa, Newquay and Ponta Delgada are being added to the list of destinations. The switch to the summer timetable also sees SWISS adding Bologna, Nantes, Sofia and Vilnius to its destinations. Edelweiss will be taking over the current SWISS routes to Bilbao, Cork and Bergen. During the holiday months of July and August, Air Corsica will be flying between Zurich and Ajaccio. Condor is also back in Zurich, offering connections to Heraklion, Ibiza, Rhodes, Kos and Cyprus.

More connections to North America
From 24 April, United Airlines will be offering a daily flight from Zurich to Chicago all year round. Alongside Chicago, United Airlines will be adding the seasonal connection to San Francisco back into its schedule from the start of May. From 15 May, Delta will also be offering daily flights between Zurich and New York JFK.

Edelweiss is also increasing its connections to North America. Las Vegas will be offered from the start of the new summer timetable, and Denver from mid-June. There will also be several direct flights a week again from Zurich to Vancouver and Calgary in Canada.

Resumption of Air Canada and Royal Jordanian routes
Air Canada will be offering its seasonal route to Vancouver again from mid-June. Royal Jordanian is returning to Zurich at the start of April after a two-year break due to the pandemic. It will be offering a triangle route between Zurich and Geneva to Amman.

Higher passenger volumes over the Easter travel period and spring holidays
The relaxation of pandemic-related travel restrictions in Switzerland and other parts of the world is having a positive effect on travel behaviour and simplifying processes in many places. Nonetheless, there are still travel regulations that must be observed for many destinations. Zurich Airport expects increased passenger volumes over Easter and the spring holidays. Passengers are therefore requested to continue to be well prepared for their journey. This includes finding out early on about travel regulations at their destination, ensuring that they have already been tested on the day of departure, if required, and having all necessary travel documents ready at check-in.

To avoid waiting at the bag drop, Lufthansa Group (SWISS, Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines and Edelweiss) passengers who have checked in online and already have their boarding pass can use the new self bag drop points. This is currently possible at Check-In 2, Row 5.

Disclaimer

Flughafen Zürich AG published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 12:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
