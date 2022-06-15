Technical woes at air traffic control close Swiss airspace

ZURICH, June 15 (Reuters) - A technical problem with the air traffic control system has halted takeoffs and landings at Swiss airports, the Skyguide agency said.

"The Swiss air navigation service provider Skyguide experienced a technical malfunction in the early hours of this morning, which is why Swiss airspace has been closed to traffic for safety reasons," Skyguide said in a statement.

"This airspace closure is in effect until further notice," it added.

Skyguide said it was working to find a solution and would provide an update when more information was available.

A spokesperson for Zurich Airport had earlier said takeoffs and landings had stopped, while Geneva airport tweeted that traffic would not resume before 8 a.m (0600 GMT). (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)