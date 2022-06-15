Technical woes at air traffic control close Swiss airspace

ZURICH, June 15 (Reuters) - A technical problem with the air
traffic control system has halted takeoffs and landings at Swiss
airports, the Skyguide agency said.
"The Swiss air navigation service provider Skyguide
experienced a technical malfunction in the early hours of this
morning, which is why Swiss airspace has been closed to
traffic for safety reasons," Skyguide said in a statement.
"This airspace closure is in effect until further notice,"
it added.
Skyguide said it was working to find a solution and would
provide an update when more information was available.
A spokesperson for Zurich Airport had earlier said
takeoffs and landings had stopped, while Geneva airport tweeted
that traffic would not resume before 8 a.m (0600 GMT).
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)