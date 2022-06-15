Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Flughafen Zürich AG
  News
  Summary
    FHZN   CH0319416936

FLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH AG

(FHZN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-06-14 am EDT
149.50 CHF   -2.42%
01:26aTechnical woes at air traffic control close Swiss airspace
RE
12:56aTechnical woes at Swiss airports halt takeoffs and landings
RE
06/13Flughafen Zürich Logs 331% Surge in May Passenger Traffic at Zurich Airport
MT
Summary 
Summary

Technical woes at air traffic control close Swiss airspace

06/15/2022 | 01:26am EDT
ZURICH, June 15 (Reuters) - A technical problem with the air traffic control system has halted takeoffs and landings at Swiss airports, the Skyguide agency said.

"The Swiss air navigation service provider Skyguide experienced a technical malfunction in the early hours of this morning, which is why Swiss airspace has been closed to traffic for safety reasons," Skyguide said in a statement.

"This airspace closure is in effect until further notice," it added.

Skyguide said it was working to find a solution and would provide an update when more information was available.

A spokesperson for Zurich Airport had earlier said takeoffs and landings had stopped, while Geneva airport tweeted that traffic would not resume before 8 a.m (0600 GMT). (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
