Worldwide IT outages: Flight operations getting back to normal

Partner companies and air traffic control at Zurich Airport were affected by the global IT outages. This led to restrictions in flight operations today Friday. Since mid-afternoon, aircrafts have been able to take off and land regularly again. The flight operations systems of Flughafen Zürich AG themselves were not affected.

3I8A6004

Various airlines, handling agents, air traffic control and other airport partners were affected by the global IT outages. Zurich Airport's crisis organisation has been ramped up with the aim of keeping the impact on flight operations as low as possible together with the affected airport partners.

The global IT outages led, among other things, to some passengers having to be checked in manually by the handling agents. From mid-morning, take-offs from other destinations to Zurich had to be temporarily suspended due to the shortage of stands at Zurich Airport. Take-offs from Zurich took place at any time. From mid-afternoon, flight operations could be fully ramped up again.

In total, at least 120 flights to and from Zurich had to be cancelled at Zurich Airport today. Many flights were also delayed and further delays are expected for the rest of the day.

The affected passengers will be looked after and rebooked by the ground staff and the airlines. All travellers departing from Zurich Airport are advised to check with their airline for the status of the flight or alternative travel options.

The established cooperation and the emergency plans of the partners involved have proven their worth even in this extraordinary situation, so that flight operations could be restored in the course of the day.