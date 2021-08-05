Log in
    FLDM   US34385P1084

FLUIDIGM CORPORATION

(FLDM)
Fluidigm : Ultivue Announces Co-Marketing Agreement with Fluidigm for Biomarker Imaging Solutions for Precision Medicine

08/05/2021 | 09:32am EDT
Ultivue, Inc. and Fluidigm Corporation (Nasdaq:FLDM) today announced a co-marketing agreement in which the companies will offer customers a comprehensive portfolio of workflow solutions for biomarker discovery and drug development.

Ultivue, a leader in advancing precision medicine solutions by accelerating tissue biomarker discovery and validation develops unique assays for use in multiplex immunofluorescence imaging and analysis. Its proprietary InSituPlex® technology is designed for fast and comprehensive exploration of biologically-relevant markers combined with same slide-H&E analysis in precious tissue samples.

Fluidigm is a leader in high-parameter imaging for the clinical translational research and clinical testing markets. It’s Imaging Mass Cytometry™ (IMC™) technology is designed for highly multiplexed targeted interrogation of tissue sections for 40 or more protein markers in one scan, with distinct non-overlapping signals from element-labeled antibodies detected simultaneously for each sub-micrometer pixel.

The collaboration provides reseachers with end-to-end service capability for clinical and translational work. For example, InSituPlex technology is well suited to identify regions of interest that may require downstream, deep profiling with IMC™. Customer access to both technologies can improve the efficiency of drug discovery programs and, in translational research, enable patient stratification to triage cases that require further investigation.

“Imaging Mass Cytometry has become integral to the clinical translational research and clinical testing markets,” said Chris Linthwaite, Fluidigm President and CEO. “Through Fluidigm Therapeutic Insights Services, we will offer our customers access to our technology as well as that of Ultivue, providing optimum imaging solutions for biomarker discovery and drug development.”

“Ultivue is at the forefront of innovation to provide unique biological insights for our customers,” said Mark Rees, Vice-President of Business Development at Ultivue. “Our InSituPlex® technology offers valuable profiling of the tissue and expands the depth of information possible from a single section that is complementary to the high-parameter capabilities of Imaging Mass Cytometry. We believe this joint offering with Fluidigm will now provide researchers a seamless workflow enabling a far more efficient biomarker discovery and drug development process.”

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation (Nasdaq:FLDM) focuses on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF® and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research, and clinical laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all.

Fluidigm, the Fluidigm logo, and CyTOF are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Fluidigm Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures. For more information, visit fluidigm.com.

About Ultivue

Ultivue, Inc. provides researchers and scientists with multiplex biomarker assays for tissue phenotyping and digital pathology. Its proprietary InSituPlex® technology enables advanced exploration and interrogation of tissue samples for precision medicine research. These highly customizable solutions and scientific consultative approach strengthen and accelerate biomarker discovery and drug development programs. For more information, visit ultivue.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 136 M - -
Net income 2021 -58,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,81x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 515 M 515 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,78x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,64x
Nbr of Employees 627
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart FLUIDIGM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fluidigm Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUIDIGM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,87 $
Average target price 9,50 $
Spread / Average Target 38,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Christopher Linthwaite President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vikram Jog Chief Financial Officer
Carlos V. Paya Chairman
David A. King Vice President-Research & Development
Andrew Quong Chief Science Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLUIDIGM CORPORATION14.50%515
DANAHER CORPORATION37.58%218 182
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC15.29%211 795
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.21.12%117 665
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG37.68%76 803
ILLUMINA, INC.34.71%73 672