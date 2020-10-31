Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Fluidigm Corporation - FLDM

10/31/2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Fluidigm Corporation ("Fluidigm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FLDM).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Fluidigm and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On August 1, 2019, Fluidigm reported second quarter 2019 revenues of $28.2 million, well below analysts' expectations of $32 million, citing weakness in the Company's microfluidics segment.  On this news, Fluidigm's stock price fell $4.10 per share, or 34%, to close at $8.05 per share on August 2, 2019. 

Then, on November 5, 2019, Fluidigm reported that its third quarter 2019 revenue had declined 8.5% year-over-year.  On this news, Fluidigm's stock price fell $2.60 per share, or 51%, to close at $2.51 per share on November 6, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

