FLUIDIGM CORPORATION

FLUIDIGM CORPORATION

(FLDM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation of Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) on Behalf of Investors

09/04/2020 | 08:11pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation on behalf of Fluidigm Corporation ("Fluidigm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FLDM) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On August 2, 2019, Fluidigm reported second quarter 2019 financial results in a press release. Therein, the Company reported revenue of $28.2 million, which is below analysts’ estimate of $32 million, and a net loss of $13.8 million.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $4.10, or 34%, to close at $8.05 per share on August 2, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW

If you purchased Fluidigm securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 133 M - -
Net income 2020 -44,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 19,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,82x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 438 M 438 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,44x
EV / Sales 2021 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 566
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart FLUIDIGM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fluidigm Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUIDIGM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 14,00 $
Last Close Price 6,14 $
Spread / Highest target 161%
Spread / Average Target 128%
Spread / Lowest Target 95,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Christopher Linthwaite President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos V. Paya Chairman
Bradley Kreger Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Vikram Jog Chief Financial Officer
David A. King Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLUIDIGM CORPORATION95.40%485
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC26.20%166 017
DANAHER CORPORATION28.08%142 527
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.24.38%86 788
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.84.72%61 062
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-8.27%59 359
