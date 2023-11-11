Fluidomat Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

Fluidomat Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 146.53 million compared to INR 130.32 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 153.52 million compared to INR 134.27 million a year ago. Net income was INR 35.23 million compared to INR 30.54 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 7.9 compared to INR 6.55 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 7.9 compared to INR 6.55 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 272.11 million compared to INR 219.4 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 285 million compared to INR 225.82 million a year ago. Net income was INR 62.89 million compared to INR 46.05 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 14.59 compared to INR 9.47 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 14.59 compared to INR 9.47 a year ago.