Annual Integrated Report, which includes: Consolidated Annual Accounts and Directors' Report; Non Financial Information Report; Corporate Governance Annual Report; and Annual Report on the Compensation Policy

INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2022

The perfect pool experience

1. Our 2. Industry 3. ESG 4. Good 5. Sustainable 6. Social 7. About 8. Other company leaders Strategy governance development well-being this report documents

INDEX

CONSOLIDATED MANAGEMENT REPORT Letter from the Executive ChairmanInterview with the CEO

Fluidra at a glance

5. Contributing to sustainable development

5.1. Environmental Management

5.2. Climate Change

5.3. Water

1. Our company

1.1. A company focused on success

1.2. One Fluidra, one culture

1.3. Business structure

1.4. Our products and solutions

6. We improve people's well-being

6.1. We stand up for human rights

6.2. Keeping the best team

6.3. Health, Safety and Well-being

6.4. Committed to the Community

2. Leading the Pool and Wellness business

2.1. Analysis of financial results

2.2. Analysis of the financial situation

2.3. Shareholding structure and shareholder returns

3. We create the perfect pool and wellness experience responsibly

3.1. Fluidra's commitment to sustainability

3.2. Responsibility Blueprint: our roadmap

3.3. Relationship with stakeholders

3.4. Sustainability indexes and ratings

3.5. Partnerships

7. About this report

7.1. Report structure and contents

7.2. Materiality assessment

7.3. Data tables

7.4. Table of contents according to sustainability reporting standards

7.5. Table of contents of Act 11/2018

7.6. Table of contents according to TCFD

7.7. Table of contents according to SDGs

7.8. EU Taxonomy

7.9. Compliance with corporate loan objectives

7.10. External assurance report

4. At the forefront of corporate governance best practices

4.1. Governing bodies

4.2. Risk and Opportunity Management System

4.3. 4.3. Ethics and Integrity

4.4. Responsible Supply Chain Management

4.5. A Customer-Centric Model

4.6. Tax

4.7. Information Security and Cybersecurity

8. Other related documents

8.1. Annual Corporate Governance Report

8.2. Annual Report on Compensation of Directors of Listed Companies

CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL ACCOUNTS Audit Report

Consolidated Financial Statements

Notes to the Consolidated Annual Accounts Appendices

CONSOLIDATED MANAGEMENT REPORT

Letter from the Executive Chairman

GRI 2-22

Dear Fluidra Friends,

Before starting on the roundup of the year and our plans for the future, I would like to express two ideas which both personally and as chairman drive my daily life at Fluidra: gratitude and positive impact.

GRATITUDE. Thank you to everybody who makes Fluidra happen: employees, suppliers, customers, investors, and users. To you I give a big and heartfelt thank you because without your effort, support and enthusiasm we wouldn't be where we are today - leading the pool and wellness sector and with boundless energy to continue growing in a sustainable and responsible way.

POSITIVE IMPACT. If I close my eyes and imagine a pool, what comes to mind are good times, education, sport, and health. If I think beyond that, to the pool of the future, I see those same times positively impacting the environment and our pools becoming a core part of the fight to preserve water as a basic good of humanity. I believe this is possible not only because we are already working on getting there but because for us our ESG policy is a matter of conviction and consistency.

Turning to more day-to-day matters, it will not have escaped anyone's notice that 2022 was once again a challenging year. The adverse economic, political, and social outlook, with the terrible war inUkraine that we hope from the bottom of our hearts will end soon, and worldwide high inflation, undoubtedly presented a difficult international scenario to navigate.

Faced with these difficulties, we have had to give the best of ourselves. Our in-depth knowledge of the sector, our human and intellectual capital, and our vocation for innovation and technology have enabled us to anticipate our customers' needs. We are also committed to continuing to deploy the humility and learning capacity that characterize us.

"We want to become the global industry leaders in social, environmental and governance responsibility, while also helping to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals"

Thanks to that, we were world leaders in the pool and wellness market once more, closing the year with nearly €2.39B in sales, €512M in EBITDA and operating across 47 countries with over 6,700 people on staff and an extensive product portfolio.

This year has continued to be based on the customer value creation approach that always guides our decisions; the quality of our products and services; and our commitment to connectivity and sustainability. This gave rise to the smart pool, our goal of creating a more intelligent, automated, and efficient swimming pool to drive comfort and streamline maintenance. Our sustainable product range lets us shore up the foundations of our sustainability strategy going forward, foundations we will continue to develop.

But if there is one thing we are especially proud of it is our 2020-2026 Responsibility Blueprint ESG plan. We want to leverage an equal mix of modesty and ambition to become the global industry leaders in social and environmental responsibility and good governance, while also helping to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

We reaped major rewards in 2022 with a 25% carbon footprint reduction across our operations, a 4% rise in sustainable products sales, and the launch of our Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion policy, among other key achievements. In relation to the last point, our Board ofDirectors strongly supports diversity in its membership and the organization as a whole. We made progress in this area and at the date of preparing this report will be proposing the appointment of Aedhmar Hynes at the annual shareholder meeting.

Of course, I cannot fail to mention the impressive work Fundació Fluidra has done in bringing the pool experience to people at risk of exclusion. This year more than 12,000 people have benefited from the various projects developed in areas such as health, leisure, and training, and have addressed issues such as hygiene, sanitation, or the simple fact of learning to swim, so common for some and so exceptional for others.

2023 Outlook

The macroeconomic environment remains uncertain. Although we expect some market adjustment due to the normalization of the sector after a period of strong growth, Fluidra is a structurally stronger company today. We have grown our product portfolio in North America, expanded our distribution network in Europe, and improved our commercial pool offering. We are also working to become a more effective and efficient organization to better serve our customers. In short, we are well-positioned to continue to lead the pool and wellness market.

The strong uptick in the global pool market over the past three years, the reactivation of the tourism industry, andthe trend to enjoy outdoor living gives us confidence in the sector's medium- and long-term growth. We are also continuing to strengthen our business by focusing on three core areas: connectivity, sustainability, and improved returns.

I therefore want to finish this letter on an encouraging note: we know that by pulling together we can continue to lead the market, find opportunities and, most importantly of all, support our customers with our products, technologies, ideas, and future dreams of a more social, environmental, and vital pool.

And for that I want to THANK each and every one of you again. Here's to spending 2023 creating the perfect and responsible pool and wellness experience.

Eloy Planes

Executive Chairman