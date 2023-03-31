Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Fluidra, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FDR   ES0137650018

FLUIDRA, S.A.

(FDR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:54:48 2023-03-31 am EDT
16.14 EUR   +0.44%
03:54aFluidra S A : Regulations of the Board of Directors (amended with effects as of May 10, 2023)
PU
03:44aAnnual Integrated Report, Which Includes : Consolidated Annual Accounts and Directors' Report; Non Financial Information Report; Corporate Governance Annual Report; and Annual Report on the Compensation Policy
PU
03:31aFluidra Proposes a Dividend Distribution of 0.70 Euros Per Share
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fluidra Proposes a Dividend Distribution of 0.70 Euros Per Share

03/31/2023 | 03:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • The Board of Directors has proposed a dividend distribution of 0.70 euros per share for approval at the General Shareholders’ Meeting
  • The total payout will be 134 million euros and will be split in two payments of 0.35 euros per share each on 5 July and 5 December 2023
  • The Board of Directors also proposes two new members to the General Shareholders’ Meeting

Fluidra, the global leader in equipment and connected solutions in the pool and wellness sector, agreed at its Board of Directors meeting to propose to the General Shareholders' Meeting a dividend payout of 0.70 euros per share charged to voluntary reserves. The proposal implies a 50% payout of 2022 Cash EPS, in line with Fluidra’s dividend policy.

The total payout, subject to approval by the General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 10 May, will amount to 134 million euros. If approved, Fluidra will make a first payment of 0.35 euros per share on 5 July and another payment of the same amount on 5 December 2023.

The company continues with its consistent shareholder remuneration policy. Since it resumed dividend payments in October 2020, it has distributed 1.46 euros per share, to which 0.70 euros per share will be added if approved at the General Shareholders' Meeting.

"The fundamentals of our business remain sound. Fluidra is a global leader with a structurally stronger business today and continued cash generation capacity. We have broadened our product portfolio in North America, expanded our distribution network in Europe and enhanced our Commercial Pool offering. We are working to become a more effective and efficient organization to serve our customers and are well positioned to continue to lead the pool and wellness market.", highlighted Eloi Planes, Fluidra’s Executive President.

Appointment of board members

Fluidra's Board of Directors has proposed Aedhmar Hynes as an independent director of the company and Manuel Puig Rocha as a proprietary director. Both appointments will be put to the vote at the General Shareholders' Meeting on 10 May.

Fluidra would increase the number of company directors to 13, compared to the current 12. The increase in the number of members aims to achieve a greater plurality of perspectives and interests represented, while at the same time allowing for the representation of other significant shareholders on the Board.

Aedhmar Hynes has spent over three decades in the marketing and communications industry, leading and supporting many of the world's most influential brands through digital transformation. She is currently a Board Member of IP Group plc (listed on the London Stock Exchange) and Board Director of Jackson Family Wines. She is also active in non-profit organizations, is a Board Member of Technoserve and Connecticut Public Broadcasting Network and a member past-Chairman of the Board of Trustees of The Page Society.

Aedhmar Hynes has received some of the most important awards in the digital communications sector and in recent years has been named among the top 50 most powerful global communications professionals.

For his part, Manuel Puig Rocha has held various executive positions at Puig for more than 35 years. Since 2007, he has served as Vice Chairman of Puig, and since February 2021, as Chief Sustainability Officer and Chairman of Puig Board ESG Committee.

In addition, he is a member of the Boards of Directors of Exea Empresarial, Isdin, Flamagas and RACC, and he is also member of the Advisory Board of GBI2 (Georgetown University) and the Supervisory Board of Iris Ventures. Manuel Puig Rocha has an active participation in several ESG organizations and internationally renowned climate task forces, serving as member of the Board of Trustees of Fundación Empresa & Clima.

Finally, the re-election of Jorge Valentín Constans Fernández as independent director of the Company is also proposed to the General Shareholders’ Meeting.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about FLUIDRA, S.A.
03:54aFluidra S A : Regulations of the Board of Directors (amended with effects as of May 10, 20..
PU
03:44aAnnual Integrated Report, Which Incl : Consolidated Annual Accounts and Directors' Report;..
PU
03:31aFluidra Proposes a Dividend Distribution of 0.70 Euros Per Share
BU
03/28Fluidra S A : Report by the Appointments and Compensation Committee on the proposal relati..
PU
03/28Fluidra S A : Report by the Board of Directors on the amendments of the Company's By-laws
PU
03/28Fluidra S A : Report by the Board of Directors on the proposal relating to the appointment..
PU
03/27Fluidra S A : Report by the Board of Directors on the proposal relating to the appointment..
PU
03/23Fluidra S A : Report by the Board of Directors on the proposal relating to the reelection ..
PU
03/19Fluidra, S.A.(BME:FDR) dropped from FTSE All-World Index
CI
03/01Fluidra S A : Presentación de Resultados 2022 - Transcripción Audio
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FLUIDRA, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 403 M 2 620 M 2 620 M
Net income 2022 199 M 217 M 217 M
Net Debt 2022 1 200 M 1 309 M 1 309 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,5x
Yield 2022 4,21%
Capitalization 2 994 M 3 265 M 3 265 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
EV / Sales 2023 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 6 781
Free-Float 37,7%
Chart FLUIDRA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Fluidra, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUIDRA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 16,07 €
Average target price 20,53 €
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruce Walker Brooks Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Eloy Planes Corts Executive Chairman & Executive President
Javier Tintoré Segura Chief Financial Officer
Keith McQueen Chief Technology Officer
Joe Linguadoca Director-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLUIDRA, S.A.10.67%3 265
ASICS CORPORATION26.63%5 093
TOPGOLF CALLAWAY BRANDS CORP.6.33%3 921
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.33.12%3 657
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.16.67%3 316
TECHNOGYM S.P.A.14.69%1 800
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer