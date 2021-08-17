Fluidra S A : 1H Results 2021 Audio Transcript

Luis Boada Fluidra, S.A. - IR, Corporate Communications & Business Development Director
Good evening, and welcome to Fluidra's 2021 First Half Results Presentation. I am Luis Boada, Investor Relations, Corporate Communications and Business Development Director at Fluidra. It is a pleasure to be presenting our results to you today.
Today's presenters will be Mr. Eloy Planes, our Executive Chairman; Mr. Bruce Brooks, our CEO; and Mr. Javier Tintore, our CFO.
You can follow this presentation in its original English version or its entirety in Spanish. You can select your preferred option in the drop-down menu at the bottom right of your screen. Today's presentation will include live Q&A. (Operator Instructions)
Presentation materials are accessible through our website, fluidra.com, and they have been uploaded pre-market open to the CNMV as well. The replay of today's presentation will be made available on our website shortly after we finish.
Let us start the presentation by opening the floor to our Executive Chairman, Mr. Eloy Planes.
Thank you, Luis. Good morning, and welcome to our first half 2021 earnings presentation. I hope you are all safe and well.
As Executive Chairman, once more, I would like to start by saying how proud I feel about our team, to thank them. They are the key factor behind Fluidra's strong figures. Their efforts are invaluable in these extraordinary times.
Today, we are presenting record results year-to-date. In May, during the Q1 results presentation, we reported a superb guidance for 2021. I'm glad to report that Fluidra continues on its path and reaffirms the general trends for the company and for the overall sector. The fundamentals of our business remain very solid and promising.
In April, we hosted our fifth Capital Markets Day presenting our plan and initiatives for our company's stronger future. As a leading company in the pool sector, we are ready to continue our growth, increase our margins and expand our cash flow.
Let me share some comments on today's results before Bruce and Javier dive deeper into the figures.
Superb Q2 and first half execution. As we have reiterated in the last quarters, the importance of outdoor living and demographic trends have driven our great figures this quarter and year-to-date. We posted a magnificent 50% based growth from an already positive first half 2020. And we expect a very strong 2021 residential pool activity in the second half. We are taking advantage of our strong cash generation for value accretive capital allocation. Our teams have been very active on M&A as we have closed 3 acquisitions to date that should provide 7%-plus growth for this year. In addition, we have continued with our shareholder remuneration policy, with July's dividend payment to be followed by an equal one on -- in November. Overall, the strong execution ratios, the delivery of our medium-term objective. Furthermore, we are taking advantage of this year step change to accelerate strategic investments for further future growth and profitability.
While we expect a normalization of our growth rates in the future, the strong fundamentals of our sector combined with the step change and our leading platform provides us with an encouraging outlook for 2021 and beyond. We are therefore raising our guidance again, last updated in our Q1 presentation.
At this point, I give the floor to Bruce, Fluidra's CEO, who along with our CFO, Javier, will provide a deeper look at the 2021 first half figures and outlook.
Bruce Walker Brooks - Fluidra, S.A. - Co-CEO & Executive Director
(foreign language), Eloy. It's a pleasure for me to join you from our new offices in San Cugat, Barcelona to share our earnings for the first half of 2021.
Let me start with comments on our overall performance and highlights for the first half, and then turn it over to Javier, our CFO, to provide more details on the financial results. I will then return to provide some color on our outlook. The numbers you see on Slide 5 are the 2020 and 2021 financial highlights for the first half. Q2 keeps its outstanding momentum. Our industry-leading global platform continued to demonstrate its value as we saw extraordinary growth in the half compared to an already positive H1 2020, chasing the very strong demand in the channel and putting us in excellent position for the second half.
In the first half of 2021, sales grew 50% adjusted for currency and perimeter compared to the same period of 2020 to EUR 1,187 million. This magnificent growth was principally driven by both the aftermarket and new builds in residential pool. Adjusted for currency and perimeter, EBITDA and EBITA grew 102% and 126% to EUR 330 million and EUR 297 million, respectively. Both measures showed excellent operating leverage.
Cash earnings per share grew an outstanding 169% adjusted for currency and perimeter to EUR 1.11 per share. On operating net working capital, we ended the period 12% lower on a currency and perimeter adjusted basis at EUR 333 million, improving the ratio to sales by 754 basis points.
Our net debt stood at EUR 708 million, having increased 8% on a currency and perimeter adjusted basis. Our last 12-month leverage ratio reduced a full turn to 1.6x, despite an increase in net debt due to significant accretive investments on M&A.
Moving to Page 6. Let me share some highlights for the quarter. But before we do, I want to express our gratitude to the dedicated team of Fluidra that I'm fortunate to lead in these extraordinary times. Results like these month-after-month are challenging. They put significant strain on our infrastructure, special thanks to all our supply chain and customer-facing employees for their tireless efforts in this time of extraordinary demand. The step change in the industry demand continues, helped by favorable demographic trends and confirms the strong fundamentals of the business, positioning us well to achieve our medium-term targets, as shared during our Capital Markets Day.
It's important to keep in mind, quarterly comparisons are unusual due to COVID-19 impacts. As we shared with you in the past, we put forward an additional in-season price increase this year as we started to experience inflationary pressures on shipping, raw materials and some components already in Q1. We still see this inflation pressure building. However, as we operate in an industry that takes price, we've been able to not only to protect, but to expand our gross margin, as you will see later in the presentation. Moreover, we keep seeing marginal supply chain impacts for the first half, despite significantly increasing our production output as we continue to catch up to the strong demand.
Let's move to capital allocation. May's shareholder meeting approved the proposed 90% dividend increase, with a payout of EUR 0.40 per share, to be evenly split into 2 payments as part of our approximately 50% cash net profit distribution policy. The first payment already took place earlier this month, and the second one will be paid in early November, for a total of about EUR 78 million.
On the M&A front, the integration process of our recent acquisition is evolving very well, and both are performing ahead of plan. On the revenue synergy front, the team continues to execute very well. Laghetto is a high-endabove-ground pool company that we acquired in 2017 and now is proactively adapting one of its pool ranges to regulations in Australia and the United States. The aim is to start selling these units next year. Team is doing a great job of expanding Zodiac robots in Europe post the mandated spinoff of Aquatron by the European Commission.
Additionally, our commercial pool division in North America is performing nicely, benefiting from the progressive recovery of the hospitality sector in the region. It's great to see how we have successfully levered the group's know-how to launch exciting new products for the North American HMAC commercial pool space.
Our established commercial pool activity in Europe and rest of the world is starting to comp positively quicker than expected. We developed projects in several countries of these regions, consolidating large-sized ornamental fountains is one of the cornerstones within our Commercial Pool division. More than 70 such projects were awarded in 2020. These projects and a recovering aftermarket are positive signals for 2022 and beyond.
Finally, yet importantly, we're continuing to work to make ESG part of our core culture for the entire organization. Socially, we are thrilled by the increase in participation and engagement in our 2021 survey. We also launched the beginnings of our company-wide ESG training and awareness program tied to our blueprint.
Turning now to Page 7. You see the sales evolution by geography. During Q2, global sales grew an impressive 43% compared with the same period of 2020 on a constant FX and perimeter. In the 6-month period, sales grew 50% when adjusted for currency and perimeter. Southern Europe's excellent performance continued, with currency and perimeter adjusted growth of 31% in Q2, driven by France, Italy and Spain's strong sales in the quarter and 42% in the 6-month period. The Rest of Europe continued to deliver stellar results, with constant FX and perimeter adjusted growth of 32% in Q2, driven by outstanding performance in Germany and Austria. In the 6-month period, this area saw adjusted growth of 43%. North America continued its growth momentum, with sales up 70% and 77% on an adjusted basis for the quarter and the first half, respectively. Both the positive demographic trends and the strong sell-through boosted the evolution in this region, with acquisitions representing circa EUR 50 million.
Rest of the World saw a very strong sales growth of 49% for the quarter and 25% for the 6-month period on a currency and perimeter adjusted basis. This area is now comparing positively, despite the fact that performance in Asia remains weak, some more upside expected for the future. This overall performance demonstrates the continued growth or step change of our business and strength of our market's fundamentals. We are also pleased by the more balanced growth overall.
Next, on Page 8, we see the evolution by business unit.
Residential Pool is our largest segment and accounted for 77% of our sales. growing close to 54% for the quarter, supported by demographic trends. Growth was led by heaters, automatic cleaners and residential spas. This segment is up 63% for the first half of the year.
As mentioned earlier, Commercial Pool's started to recover and performed significantly better in the quarter on an easy comparable, with a 52% increase, mainly led by the aftermarket business. New projects started to accelerate as the hospitality sector recovers. This business unit saw a 15% growth in the first half of the year compared to the same period of last year.
Pool Water Treatment grew 23% for the quarter. This business unit saw a nice performance of the Water Care Equipment segment along with a positive evolution of chemicals. The segment is up 30% for the 6-month period. The Fluid Handling business also a strong, very strong growth of 50% for the quarter, bolstered by the strong performance in North America and also by the greater contribution of refurbishments and new builds. On a half year basis, this business unit grew 44%.
In summary, our global footprint continues to play an integral role in helping us deliver strong growth together with excellent cash generation. Again, I want to thank our talented team of more than 6,000 employees and business partners for their agility, positivity and sacrifices during these challenging times. Moving at full speed and keeping our customers and values at the center of all we do makes me confident that we are ready to continue executing the many opportunities that lay ahead of us.
With that, I'll turn it over to Javier to explain the financial results in more detail before I return to share our outlook and guidance.
Javier Tintore Segura - Fluidra, S.A. - CFO
Thank you, Bruce. Let's turn to Page 9 now. In order to provide you with a consistent view of the performance of the business, the profit and loss account in this page excludes nonrecurring expense in the cost of goods sold and OpEx line Below EBITDA, you have all the nonrecurring charges identified in one caption. In addition, in the appendix, you have the reported P&L, with all the nonrecurring expense properly classified by nature.
I am very pleased to share with you another record-breaking quarter, to reach an outstanding first half of 2021. Let me extend my congratulations to the team. Let's get started.
Sales growth of 54%, that is 57% adjusted for currency and 50% adjusted for currency and perimeter, with all geographies performing nicely in the quarter. Gross margin reached 53.3%, 120 basis points higher than prior year, driven by price and positive impact of cost initiatives, partially offset by commodity and freight inflation, country and product mix.
Operating expenses of EUR 303 million, with an increase of 32%, which is 26% if we adjust for perimeter, showing great operating leverage comparing to a low quarter in 2020 as we had implemented COVID-19 expense reduction programs.
Provision for bad debt in H1 is almost 0, showing the good industry situation around the globe. EBITDA reached a record EUR 330 million, with an increase of 95%, driven by the higher sales volume, margin gains and excellent operating leverage. EBITDA margin reached 27.8%, with an improvement of 580 basis points.
I want to highlight one significant point that is not included in this slide. Our last 12-month EBITDA has reached now EUR 482 million, with a margin of 25%. EBITDA also shows great leverage, increasing by more than 114% and reaching a margin of 25.1%. Below the EBITDA line, the amortization, which is associated to M&A, decreases 9% despite incorporating CMP's intangible asset amortization.
Nonrecurring expense of EUR 26.5 million showed a significant increase as we have booked a stock-based compensation catch-up adjustment of EUR 18 million for the 2018-2021 period to reflect the overperformance of the company versus the plan. In addition, there are almost EUR 8 million related to M&A activity that includes the CMP, Built Right and [Senan] Splash deals.
Net financial results is EUR 18.3 million, 13% lower than 2020, driven by lower FX impact.
Tax rate for the first half is 22%, due to a one-off tax benefit in the U.S. associated to the Zodiac merger that we have been able to apply in the second quarter. With this positive impact, we believe that our full year tax rate will be around 25%, 2 to 3 points lower than our normal tax rate. As a result of higher volume and margins, great operating leverage and lower tax rate, net income for H1 reaches a record EUR 174 million compared to EUR 55 million in 2020. As you know, we track cash net profit, a good indicator for Fluidra as we have a very significant amortization, entirely purchase accounting related, that impact our net profit and EPS calculation. Cash net profit reaches also a record amount of EUR 216 million, with a 157% increase.
Page 10 shows the evolution of net working capital for the group. Operating net working capital reached EUR 333 million, and includes EUR 30 million of acquisitions, which is mainly driven by the incorporation of CMP. It represents 17.5% of sales, an improvement of 750 basis points to prior year, which is linked to faster collections and a significant increase in the level of activity.