Fluidra S A : FLUI.MC - Q2 2022 Fluidra SA Earnings Call

Later, Bruce and Javier will dive into the Fluidra's numbers, but let me make some comments before to do it. Despite of the noise of this volatile environment, we continue to see solid end-user demand for the industry on top of a couple of years of extraordinary growth, which confirms the step change of the pool industry.

We posted excellent Q2 sales figures driven by price and inorganic activity over a very strong comparable that includes the Texas freeze. On the other hand, margin has suffered in this first half, and there has been a time lag between a higher inflation dynamics than expected and pricing implementation.

We have seen 2 different trends in Europe where read-through has been practically offsetting inflation and North America where we decided to not reprice the backlog to protect our customers impacting us about EUR 30 million of read-through in this first half.

We are seeing an accelerating read-through in the latter part of the quarter, what give us confidence for improving our H2 margins year-over-year. We are then reformulating our estimates for the full year based on the first half figures. We see growth in H2 driven by price, M&A and FX despite the correction of the inventory levels in the channel as the industry move -- as the industry moved towards to more normalized practices.

On the margin front, as I said, we see year-over-year recovery in the second half as a result of all the initiatives that has been implemented. Our company is prepared to continue capturing growth, delivering strong cash numbers. And as Bruce will explain to you later, we have additional margin levers that we have not been able to pull during the last few years of growth, and now we are activating.

And finally, I want to highlight that despite investments in inventory in this first half that will be corrected in the second half of the year, we have a strong and healthy balance sheet that we have recently recognized. We are convinced that the creative M&A is a strong value contributor to our strategy, and Bruce will walk you through a couple of acquisitions that we have done recently. At the same time, we believe in the fundamentals of our business. So I'm pleased to announce that we are launching a stock repurchase program of 3.5 million shares in the next 5 months.

All in all, we continue to be committed to our financial policy of running our company at around to net debt EBITDA by year-end. At this point, I give the floor to Bruce, our CEO, who, along with our Chief Financial and Transformation Officer, Javier, will provide a deeper look at the Q2 '22 numbers.

Bruce Walker Brooks - Fluidra, S.A. - Co-CEO & Executive Director

Thanks, Eloy. Let me start with comments on our overall performance and highlights for the first half of 2022 and then turn it over to Javier to provide more details on the financial results. I will then return to provide some color on our outlook.

The numbers you see on Slide 5 are the 2021 and 2022 financial highlights for January through June. In the first half of 2022, sales grew 22% and 8% when adjusted for currency and perimeter compared to the same period of 2021 to EUR 1,445,000,000. This record top line was driven by price and perimeter expansion. EBITDA and EBITA grew 9% and 8% to EUR 361 million and EUR 321 million, respectively. Adjusted for currency and perimeter, they declined 3% and 7%.

Both measures were impacted by significantly higher-than-anticipated inflationary pressure as we were delivering the backlog at 2021 pricing. This decision to support our builders who generally lock in new construction prices will benefit us in the midterm but has had an estimated impact of more than EUR 30 million. Based on the materiality and the continued complexity of the supply environment, we changed our policy in May, as we communicated on the last call.

Cash earnings per share grew 1% to EUR 1.12 per share, impacted by the one-off tax benefit from the merger taken in Q2 2021. The operating net working capital ratio to sales increased 12 points versus last year to 29% due to supply chain recovery, inventory rebalancing in the channel, inflation, M&A and FX. I'd like to remind everyone that our products are nonperishable. It will take a couple of quarters to normalize levels as the industry adjusts to the new situation.

