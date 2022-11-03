Fluidra S A : Flavia Malet, nueva Directora de Comunicación y Public Affairs de Fluidra

She has over 20 years' experience in communications and joined the Fluidra headquarters in Sant Cugat del Vallés in mid October

Fluidra, global leader in pool and wellness equipment and connected solutions, has appointed Flavia Malet as the new Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Director, reporting directly to Xavier Tintoré, Chief Financial and Transformation Officer (CFTO).



Flavia Malet joined Fluidra´s headquarters in Sant Cugat del Vallés (Barcelona) in mid October. She holds a degree in Psychology from Webster University in the Netherlands and has over 20 years experience in communications.



Malet has worked for the last 15 years in different roles in Communications & Government Relations at Shell, global energy multinational, where up until now she held the position of Head of Corporate Relations for Spain.



While working for Shell, Flavia Malet has held different positions at international level in the company headquarters in The Hague (The Netherlands), London (UK), Barcelona and Madrid.