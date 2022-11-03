Advanced search
2022-11-03
13.16 EUR   -1.72%
10:53aFluidra S A : Flavia Malet, nueva Directora de Comunicación y Public Affairs de Fluidra
PU
08:53aFluidra S A : Flavia Malet, new Corporate Communications & Public Affairs Director at Fluidra
PU
11/01FLUIDRA, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Fluidra S A : Flavia Malet, nueva Directora de Comunicación y Public Affairs de Fluidra

11/03/2022 | 10:53am EDT
  • She has over 20 years' experience in communications and joined the Fluidra headquarters in Sant Cugat del Vallés in mid October

Fluidra, global leader in pool and wellness equipment and connected solutions, has appointed Flavia Malet as the new Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Director, reporting directly to Xavier Tintoré, Chief Financial and Transformation Officer (CFTO).


Flavia Malet joined Fluidra´s headquarters in Sant Cugat del Vallés (Barcelona) in mid October. She holds a degree in Psychology from Webster University in the Netherlands and has over 20 years experience in communications.


Malet has worked for the last 15 years in different roles in Communications & Government Relations at Shell, global energy multinational, where up until now she held the position of Head of Corporate Relations for Spain.


While working for Shell, Flavia Malet has held different positions at international level in the company headquarters in The Hague (The Netherlands), London (UK), Barcelona and Madrid.

Disclaimer

Fluidra SA published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 14:52:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 411 M 2 379 M 2 379 M
Net income 2022 204 M 202 M 202 M
Net Debt 2022 1 295 M 1 278 M 1 278 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,9x
Yield 2022 5,31%
Capitalization 2 542 M 2 507 M 2 507 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
EV / Sales 2023 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 6 670
Free-Float 37,0%
Chart FLUIDRA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Fluidra, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUIDRA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 13,39 €
Average target price 21,80 €
Spread / Average Target 62,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eloy Planes Corts Executive Chairman, Co-CEO & Executive President
Bruce Walker Brooks Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Javier Tintoré Segura Chief Financial Officer
Joe Linguadoca General Manager-Operations
Gabriel López Escobar Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLUIDRA, S.A.-61.96%2 507
TOPGOLF CALLAWAY BRANDS CORP.-35.06%3 293
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.-15.94%3 175
ASICS CORPORATION-7.29%2 944
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-75.87%2 934
TECHNOGYM S.P.A.-20.46%1 335