Fluidra S A : Presentación de Resultados 1T 2023 - Transcripción Audio

As you know, we are holding today our Annual General Meeting. On the agenda, we propose a dividend of EUR 0.70 per share, a 50% payout, in line with our dividend policy and capital allocation framework.

And finally, I would like to point out that despite the volatile environment with our Q1 results, we are maintaining the 2023 full year guidance.

With that, I pass the floor to Bruce to present in more detail our results.

Bruce Walker Brooks - Fluidra, S.A. - Co-CEO & Executive Director

Gracias, Eloy, and thank you all for participating today on this conference call.

Moving to Slide #5. Let me start with comments on our overall performance and highlights for the first quarter and then turn it over to Xavier to provide more details on the financial results. The numbers you see on Slide 5 are the 2022 and 2023 financial highlights for the first quarter. Sales declined by 17% to EUR 554 million compared to very strong growth in the prior year period and driven by lower volumes, partially offset by higher pricing.

Let me remind you that the growth in the first quarter of 2022 was 14% when adjusted for currency and perimeter on top of a 60% growth in the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted for currency and perimeter, sales in Q1 2023 declined by 18%. This performance was slightly better than expected.

EBITDA was 29% lower compared to a strong prior year period, reflecting sequential gross margin recovery supported by price increase readthrough and the effect of lower sales. Fixed cost inflation was mitigated by cost control.

Going down the P&L, cash EPS was lower year-on-year as a result of the quarter's operating performance and a higher cash interest charge.

Trading conditions in the first quarter of 2023 have also influenced our working capital levels. Operating net working capital to sales in the last 12 months was around 32% compared to 25% last year. As trading normalizes, the slowdown in procurement and production impacts payables. Xavier will provide more detail later.

Lastly, the ratio of net debt to last 12-month EBITDA at the end of the quarter was around 3.2x, seasonally above normal levels. We expect to generate cash as our working capital levels normalize.

Moving to Slide #6. Let me share our progress on the simplification program. This program, which will enhance our resilience and deliver long-term value, is mainly built on 2 core areas: one focused on improving gross margin and the other focused on reducing structural overlaps and streamlining our operations. It is also underpinned by our drive to foster an agile and dynamic organization, our culture and our values. My thanks go out to our teams for their continued efforts on this front.

We expect to deliver EUR 100 million of EBITDA over the next 3 years with 1/3 accumulating in each of the years and total one-off costs below 1x. We've made outstanding progress. As you see on the right-hand side of the slide, we have, to date, around 300 initiatives being implemented, which amount to savings of EUR 47 million on an annual run rate basis, representing around 50% of the total program.

We expect EUR 24 million will be reflected in our 2023 performance, up from the EUR 17 million we reported at the end of February. Most of the 2023 savings relate to our efforts to reduce our fixed cost base, simplifying our organizational structure to become more efficient. In 2023, we also expect a contribution from our initiatives to enhance gross margin, which will have a greater impact on an annual run rate basis in the future. These first phase of initiatives are centered around leveraging our scale and global strategic procurement efforts. We are confident on delivering 1/3 of the program's total savings in 2023. We will continue to provide you with regular updates.

Moving to Slide #7. I'd like to talk a bit about our focus on innovation and sustainable pool solutions, which goes hand in hand with understanding our customers and end users' needs. In particular, today, in light of the situation in some parts of Southern Europe, we have chosen examples of products that contribute to preserve water and reduce other environmental impacts.

