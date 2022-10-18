Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Fluidra, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FDR   ES0137650018

FLUIDRA, S.A.

(FDR)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:38 2022-10-18 am EDT
14.83 EUR   +2.13%
02:33pFluidra S A : Q3 preliminary results and guidance update 2022
PU
02:23pFluidra S A : actualiza sus previsiones del tercer trimestre y del año
PU
10/13Clara Valera, New Investor Relations and Business Development Director at Fluidra
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fluidra S A : Q3 preliminary results and guidance update 2022

10/18/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Update on Current Trading

October 18th 2022

TRADING UPDATE

Disclaimer

  • This document is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, exchange or buy, or an invitation to make offers to buy, securities issued by any of the companies mentioned. This financial information has been prepared in accordance with international financial reporting standards (IFRS). However, as it has not been audited, the information is not definitive and may be modified in the future.
  • The assumptions, information and forecasts contained herein do not guarantee future results and are exposed to risks and uncertainties; actual results may differ significantly from those used in the assumptions and forecasts for various reasons.
    The information contained in this document may contain statements regarding future intentions, expectations or projections. All statements, other than those based on historical facts, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those regarding our financial position, business strategy, management plans and objectives for future operations. Such forward-looking statements are affected, as such, by risks and uncertainties, which could mean that what actually happens does not correspond to them.
    These risks include, amongst others, seasonal fluctuations that may change demand, industry competition, economic and legal conditions, restrictions on free trade and/or political instability in the markets where the Fluidra group operates or in those countries where the group's products are manufactured or distributed, and those that may arise from potential COVID-19-related contingencies. The Fluidra group makes no commitment to issue updates or revisions concerning the forward-looking statements included in this financial information or concerning the expectations, events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based.
    In any event, the Fluidra group provides information on these and other factors that may affect the company's forward-looking statements, business and financial results in documents filed with the Spanish national securities market commission. We invite all interested persons or entities to consult these documents.

18/10/2022

2

TRADING UPDATE

Update on Current Trading

  1. Trading conditions have deteriorated during Q3 - we are revising our 2022 guidance and sharing our action plan. More detail on Q3 will be provided on 28 October (Q3 2022 results presentation)
  2. Higher than expected channel inventory correction in North America and Europe pressures volume, compounded by:
    • 2020 and 2021 supply chain issues coupled with accelerated demand generated high stock levels
    • Inflation further accelerated the inventory build up as distribution in North America bought to beat price increases
    • Normalization of supply chain by manufacturers is accelerating the destocking
  4. Price vs inflation relationship improving despite mix impacts in Q3, accelerating price capturing in North America. Raw materials costs starting to decline
  5. High macro-economic uncertainty:
    • Europe: weaker demand impacted by low consumer confidence, higher energy costs and interest rate hikes
    • North America: sell-through, which measures end-user demand, showing mid-single-digit growth in Q3
  7. Volume slow down impacting Fluidra's inventory position and cash flow generation. Q3 Net debt to LTM EBITDA ratio at c.2.4X
  8. Q3 sales expected at c.€520M, down 7% (FX adjusted) (Q3 21 €517M). Q3 EBITDA expected at c.€95M vs (Q3 21 €120M)

18/10/2022

3

TRADING UPDATE

A Stronger Business Today vs 2019, Despite the Correction

FY 2019 - FY 2022 Sales Bridge and EBITDA

(€bn)

Inventory correction and

0.2

2.4

pull-forward

0.4

0.3

0.2

1.4

0.1

2019

FX

Perimeter

Price

Volume

2022 E

EBITDA

EBITDA

€0.3bn

>€0.5bn

18/10/2022

2022 Guidance

  • Current demand trends expected to continue into Q4 impacting volumes as destocking continues. FY sales expected at c.€2.4bn
  • From 2019 to 2021, volume increase was €0.6bn, of which we estimate
    • c.€200M was inventory build up which started correcting in Q3 and we expect it will continue over the following 2 Qs
    • c.€100M was pull forward demand (i.e., Texas Freeze, Heat and
      Above-Ground Pools) that will correct mainly in 4 years
  • Within 2022, there is additional c.€100M of inventory built in H1 that is correcting in H2
  • Price increases >25% over the last 3 years
  • Strong cash generation allowed for accretive M&A
  • Continued positive read-through of pricing positively impacts gross margin despite significant inflation. Declining volumes impact EBITDA with FY expected >€500M

4

TRADING UPDATE

Demand Looking Forward: Towards more Normalized Levels

Fluidra's Estimated Demand Split

Top 5 Countries. New Residential In-ground Pools ('000)

2015-2019

2019

2021

2022E

Delta '22

Average

vs '19

United States

72

78

117

102

-24%

France

45

54

83

74

-27%

Spain

23

26

33

29

-12%

Germany

12

16

27

23

-31%

Australia

23

23

23

21

5%

Total

176

196

283

251

-22%

  • Over the last 3 years, the Residential Pool's installed base has grown by more than a million pools
    • Aftermarket demand to serve a higher installed base will provide resilience to weather the economic downturn going forward
    • New construction demand is expected to be weaker in the current economic downturn
  • Commercial Pool remains strong supported by the tourism recovery
  • This is an industry that retains price increases other than in commodity products. Pricing for 2023 already issued with mid to low single digit
  • Industry is transitioning towards a normalized ordering pattern in line with historical mid single digit top line growth, driven by an installed base growth of 2% coupled with a higher average ticket due to price and technological improvements in the renewal of pools

18/10/2022

Source: PK Data, Oxford Economics, McKinsey Global Institute and Management estimates

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fluidra SA published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 18:31:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FLUIDRA, S.A.
02:33pFluidra S A : Q3 preliminary results and guidance update 2022
PU
02:23pFluidra S A : actualiza sus previsiones del tercer trimestre y del año
PU
10/13Clara Valera, New Investor Relations and Business Development Director at Fluidra
BU
10/13Fluidra, S.A. Appoints Clara Valera as New Investor Relations and Business Development ..
CI
10/13Fluidra S A : Clara Valera, new Investor Relations and Business Development Director at Fl..
PU
09/22Fluidra Appoints Lennie Rhoades as New President of Fluidra North America
AQ
09/22Fluidra, S.A. Appoints Lennie Rhoades as President of Fluidra North America
CI
08/18Cisco Systems Earnings Decline, Flat Sales Beat Market Expectations for Fiscal Q4 -- Sh..
MT
08/01Fluidra S A : FLUI.MC - Q2 2022 Fluidra SA Earnings Call
PU
08/01Fluidra S A : to design and build a temporary training pool for the Commonwealth Games
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FLUIDRA, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 499 M 2 452 M 2 452 M
Net income 2022 279 M 273 M 273 M
Net Debt 2022 1 011 M 992 M 992 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,0x
Yield 2022 5,57%
Capitalization 2 756 M 2 708 M 2 704 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 7 480
Free-Float 38,9%
Chart FLUIDRA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Fluidra, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUIDRA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 14,52 €
Average target price 28,09 €
Spread / Average Target 93,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eloy Planes Corts Executive Chairman, Co-CEO & Executive President
Bruce Walker Brooks Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Javier Tintoré Segura Chief Financial Officer
Joe Linguadoca General Manager-Operations
Gabriel López Escobar Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLUIDRA, S.A.-58.75%2 704
TOPGOLF CALLAWAY BRANDS CORP.-36.37%3 324
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.-13.79%3 256
ASICS CORPORATION-8.51%2 873
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-78.33%2 623
TECHNOGYM S.P.A.-23.48%1 278