Fluidra S A : Q3 preliminary results and guidance update 2022
10/18/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
Update on Current Trading
October 18th 2022
18/10/2022
Update on Current Trading
Trading conditions have deteriorated during Q3 - we are revising our 2022 guidance and sharing our action plan. More detail on Q3 will be provided on 28 October (Q3 2022 results presentation)
Higher than expected channel inventory correction in North America and Europe pressures volume, compounded by:
2020 and 2021 supply chain issues coupled with accelerated demand generated high stock levels
Inflation further accelerated the inventory build up as distribution in North America bought to beat price increases
Normalization of supply chain by manufacturers is accelerating the destocking
Price vs inflation relationship improving despite mix impacts in Q3, accelerating price capturing in North America. Raw materials costs starting to decline
High macro-economic uncertainty:
Europe: weaker demand impacted by low consumer confidence, higher energy costs and interest rate hikes
North America: sell-through, which measures end-user demand, showing mid-single-digit growth in Q3
Volume slow down impacting Fluidra's inventory position and cash flow generation. Q3 Net debt to LTM EBITDA ratio at c.2.4X
Q3 sales expected at c.€520M, down 7% (FX adjusted) (Q3 21 €517M). Q3 EBITDA expected at c.€95M vs (Q3 21 €120M)
18/10/2022
A Stronger Business Today vs 2019, Despite the Correction
FY 2019 - FY 2022 Sales Bridge and EBITDA
(€bn)
Inventory correction and
0.2
2.4
pull-forward
0.4
0.3
0.2
1.4
0.1
2019
FX
Perimeter
Price
Volume
2022 E
EBITDA
EBITDA
€0.3bn
>€0.5bn
18/10/2022
2022 Guidance
Current demand trends expected to continue into Q4 impacting volumes as destocking continues. FY sales expected at c.€2.4bn
From 2019 to 2021, volume increase was €0.6bn, of which we estimate
c.€200M was inventory build up which started correcting in Q3 and we expect it will continue over the following 2 Qs
c.€100M was pull forward demand (i.e., Texas Freeze, Heat and
Above-Ground Pools) that will correct mainly in 4 years
Within 2022, there is additional c.€100M of inventory built in H1 that is correcting in H2
Price increases >25% over the last 3 years
Strong cash generation allowed for accretive M&A
Continued positive read-through of pricing positively impacts gross margin despite significant inflation. Declining volumes impact EBITDA with FY expected >€500M
Demand Looking Forward: Towards more Normalized Levels
Fluidra's Estimated Demand Split
Top 5 Countries. New Residential In-ground Pools ('000)
2015-2019
2019
2021
2022E
Delta '22
Average
vs '19
United States
72
78
117
102
-24%
France
45
54
83
74
-27%
Spain
23
26
33
29
-12%
Germany
12
16
27
23
-31%
Australia
23
23
23
21
5%
Total
176
196
283
251
-22%
Over the last 3 years, the Residential Pool's installed base has grown by more than a million pools
Aftermarket demand to serve a higher installed base will provide resilience to weather the economic downturn going forward
New construction demand is expected to be weaker in the current economic downturn
Commercial Pool remains strong supported by the tourism recovery
This is an industry that retains price increases other than in commodity products. Pricing for 2023 already issued with mid to low single digit
Industry is transitioning towards a normalized ordering pattern in line with historical mid single digit top line growth, driven by an installed base growth of 2% coupled with a higher average ticket due to price and technological improvements in the renewal of pools
18/10/2022
Source: PK Data, Oxford Economics, McKinsey Global Institute and Management estimates
