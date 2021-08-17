Fluidra S A : Resultados 1S 2021 Transcripción Audio

JULY 30, 2021 / NTS, FLUI.MC - Q2 2021 Fluidra SA Earnings Call

Let me share some comments on today's results before Bruce and Javier dive deeper into the figures.

Superb Q2 and first half execution. As we have reiterated in the last quarters, the importance of outdoor living and demographic trends have driven our great figures this quarter and year-to-date. We posted a magnificent 50% based growth from an already positive first half 2020. And we expect a very strong 2021 residential pool activity in the second half. We are taking advantage of our strong cash generation for value accretive capital allocation. Our teams have been very active on M&A as we have closed 3 acquisitions to date that should provide 7%-plus growth for this year. In addition, we have continued with our shareholder remuneration policy, with July's dividend payment to be followed by an equal one on -- in November. Overall, the strong execution ratios, the delivery of our medium-term objective. Furthermore, we are taking advantage of this year step change to accelerate strategic investments for further future growth and profitability.

While we expect a normalization of our growth rates in the future, the strong fundamentals of our sector combined with the step change and our leading platform provides us with an encouraging outlook for 2021 and beyond. We are therefore raising our guidance again, last updated in our Q1 presentation.

At this point, I give the floor to Bruce, Fluidra's CEO, who along with our CFO, Javier, will provide a deeper look at the 2021 first half figures and outlook.

Bruce Walker Brooks - Fluidra, S.A. - Co-CEO & Executive Director

(foreign language), Eloy. It's a pleasure for me to join you from our new offices in San Cugat, Barcelona to share our earnings for the first half of 2021.

Let me start with comments on our overall performance and highlights for the first half, and then turn it over to Javier, our CFO, to provide more details on the financial results. I will then return to provide some color on our outlook. The numbers you see on Slide 5 are the 2020 and 2021 financial highlights for the first half. Q2 keeps its outstanding momentum. Our industry-leading global platform continued to demonstrate its value as we saw extraordinary growth in the half compared to an already positive H1 2020, chasing the very strong demand in the channel and putting us in excellent position for the second half.

In the first half of 2021, sales grew 50% adjusted for currency and perimeter compared to the same period of 2020 to EUR 1,187 million. This magnificent growth was principally driven by both the aftermarket and new builds in residential pool. Adjusted for currency and perimeter, EBITDA and EBITA grew 102% and 126% to EUR 330 million and EUR 297 million, respectively. Both measures showed excellent operating leverage.

Cash earnings per share grew an outstanding 169% adjusted for currency and perimeter to EUR 1.11 per share. On operating net working capital, we ended the period 12% lower on a currency and perimeter adjusted basis at EUR 333 million, improving the ratio to sales by 754 basis points.

Our net debt stood at EUR 708 million, having increased 8% on a currency and perimeter adjusted basis. Our last 12-month leverage ratio reduced a full turn to 1.6x, despite an increase in net debt due to significant accretive investments on M&A.

Moving to Page 6. Let me share some highlights for the quarter. But before we do, I want to express our gratitude to the dedicated team of Fluidra that I'm fortunate to lead in these extraordinary times. Results like these month-after-month are challenging. They put significant strain on our infrastructure, special thanks to all our supply chain and customer-facing employees for their tireless efforts in this time of extraordinary demand. The step change in the industry demand continues, helped by favorable demographic trends and confirms the strong fundamentals of the business, positioning us well to achieve our medium-term targets, as shared during our Capital Markets Day.

It's important to keep in mind, quarterly comparisons are unusual due to COVID-19 impacts. As we shared with you in the past, we put forward an additional in-season price increase this year as we started to experience inflationary pressures on shipping, raw materials and some components already in Q1. We still see this inflation pressure building. However, as we operate in an industry that takes price, we've been able to not only to protect, but to expand our gross margin, as you will see later in the presentation. Moreover, we keep seeing marginal supply chain impacts for the first half, despite significantly increasing our production output as we continue to catch up to the strong demand.

