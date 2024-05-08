Q1 2024 RESULTS

May 8th 2024

Key messages

1. Q1 in line with expectations, confident in full year delivery

  • Aftermarket demand remains resilient
  • Regional dynamics unchanged: North America stronger than Europe
  • Easter holiday in March reduced number of trading days and "season planning"
  • Simplification Program continues to drive gross margin expansion despite lower volumes
  • Solid balance sheet. Improved working capital and net debt levels YoY

2. Consistent capital allocation framework

  • Continued focus on cash generation and deleveraging while investing in organic growth, accretive M&A and maintaining a consistent dividend policy - > proposed 2023 dividend of €0.55 per share, or 50% 2023 Cash EPS payout

3. FY 2024 guidance unchanged

4. Reinforcing our leadership in an attractive industry

Q1 in line with expectations

YTD financial highlights €M

2023

2024

Evol. 24/23

Const. FX &

Perimeter

Sales

554

527

(4.8%)

(4.4%)

EBITDA

121

118

(1.9%)

(0.7%)

EBITA

99

95

(4.1%)

(3.1%)

Cash EPS

0.31

0.31

(1.9%)

Operating net working capital

732

588

(19.7%)

(20.0%)

Net debt

1,478

1,345

(9.0%)

(9.3%)

Net debt / LTM EBITDA

3.2x

3.0x

(0.2x)

  • Saleswith lower volumes, as expected, due to less trading days in the quarter, partly offset by price increases
  • EBITDAbroadly stable YoY, with
    expanded gross margin mostly compensating for lower sales
  • Cash EPSsimilar to prior year
  • Good working capital management - as % of LTM sales, operating NWC of 29% improved more than 300 bps vs prior year
  • Solid cash generation, net debt€133 million lower YoY
  • Leverage ratio slightly improved YoY

Simplification Program on track and delivering

>€30M incremental savings

€31M savings

expected in 2024

(achieved €6M as of Q1)

Total gross savings from the Simplification Program

Reducing structure overlaps

Global procurement savings

Design to Value (DtV)

SKUs rationalization

Dec 2022

Dec 2023

Dec 2024

€100M

1/3

Fixed cost

2/3

Variable cost

Dec 2025

Expanding successful line of innovative cordless robots

Freerider

Residential in ground pools

2023 season launch

Pixel

Above ground pools

2024 season launch

Spabot

Spas and hot tubs

2024 season launch

Premium range cordless robotic cleaners, addressing #1 user issue: the

cord! Leveraging success of 2023 season launch

Q1 sales in line with expectations

YoY growth (%)

Sales by geography

Southern Europe

Rest of Europe

North America

Rest of the World

Total

Const. FX &

Perimeter

YTD 2024

(12.3%)

(8.9%)

0.7%

0.1%

(4.4%)

(1%)

1%

1%

(6%)

(5%)

Volumes reflect less trading days in the quarter and improving North

America' demand

Solid margin expansion despite volume decline

YTD results €M

2023

% Sales

2024

% Sales

Evol.

24/23

Sales

554

100%

527

100%

(4.8%)

Gross margin

289

52.1%

289

54.8%

0.2%

Opex

168

30.3%

171

32.4%

1.7%

EBITDA

121

21.8%

118

22.4%

(1.9%)

D&A (non-PPA related)

21

3.9%

23

4.4%

7.8%

EBITA

99

17.9%

95

18.0%

(4.1%)

Amortization (PPA related)

17

3.0%

16

3.0%

(5.4%)

Restructuring, M&A, integration expenses and SBC

9

1.6%

15

2.8%

63.5%

Financial result

17

3.1%

13

2.5%

(21.6%)

Income tax expense

15

2.7%

14

2.6%

(7.2%)

Profit/loss attributable to NCI

1

0.1%

1

0.1%

3.9%

Profit/loss attributable to the parent

41

7.4%

37

7.0%

(10.2%)

Cash net profit

60

10.9%

59

11.2%

(1.9%)

Notes: SBC = Stock based compensation; NCI = Non-controlling interests

  • Sales in line with expectations for the year, reflecting less trading days in the quarter
  • Gross margin strongly improved YoY mainly driven by the Simplification Program, geographic and product mix
  • Operating expenses reflect labor and general costs inflation as well as continued investment in IT and R&D
  • Enhanced EBITDA margin YoY
  • Restructuring, M&A and integration expenses mainly driven by Simplification Program efforts
  • Financial result lower YoY, with lower cash interest expense
  • Cash net profit broadly stable YoY

Cash flow reflects usual business seasonality

Cash flow (abridged) and net debt YTD €M

2023

2024

Evol. 24/23

CF from operating activities slightly

lower mainly due to higher

Restructuring, M&A and integration

EBITDA

121

118

(2)

expenses

Net interest expense paid

(17)

(15)

3

Corporate income tax paid

(7)

(9)

(2)

CF from investing activities reflects

Operating working capital

(221)

(220)

2

Other operating cash flow(1)

(2)

(8)

(6)

organic investment in the business

CF from operating activities

(127)

(133)

(6)

Financing cash flow stable YoY

Capex

(14)

(13)

1

Acquisitions / divestments

(10)

(1)

9

Other investment cash flow

0

3

3

Net debt reduced by €133 million

CF from investing activities

(24)

(12)

12

YoY

Payments for lease liabilities

(9)

(11)

(2)

Treasury stock, net

1

0

0

Dividends paid

0

(1)

(1)

Financing cash flow

(9)

(12)

(3)

Free cash flow

(160)

(157)

3

Prior period net debt

1,319

1,172

(147)

FX & lease changes

(1)

15

17

Free cash flow

160

157

(3)

Net debt

1,478

1,345

(133)

Lease liabilities

(190)

(203)

(13)

Net financial debt

1,288

1,142

(147)

(1) Includes Restructuring, M&A and integration expenses

