Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Fluidra, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FDR   ES0137650018

FLUIDRA, S.A.

(FDR)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:38 2022-10-18 am EDT
14.83 EUR   +2.13%
02:33pFluidra S A : Q3 preliminary results and guidance update 2022
PU
02:23pFluidra S A : actualiza sus previsiones del tercer trimestre y del año
PU
10/13Clara Valera, New Investor Relations and Business Development Director at Fluidra
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fluidra S A : actualiza sus previsiones del tercer trimestre y del año

10/18/2022 | 02:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • The company now anticipates third-quarter sales around 520 million and EBITDA about 95 million.

  • Fluidra expects sales around 2.4 billion this year and EBITDA over 500 million.

Fluidra, global leader in pool and wellness equipment and connected solutions, today provided an update on its third quarter financial results and its full year outlook as trading conditions have been weaker than anticipated during the third quarter.

Fluidra now anticipates third-quarter sales around 520 million, down year-on-year 7% forex adjusted; and EBITDA about 95 million. Net Debt/LTM EBITDA leverage ratio is expected at c.2.4x. The company will provide more details on third-quarter results on October 28.

The company's financial performance is affected in the short term by a higher than expected channel inventory correction in a more uncertain economic environment. Supply chain disruptions coupled with accelerated demand in 2020 and 2021 generated high stock levels along the supply chain. Inflation further accelerated the inventory build-up as, particularly in North America, distribution bought additional stock to beat price increases. Fluidra is now seeing a normalization of inventory levels along the supply chain.

The macro-economic environment is also uncertain, especially in Europe, leading to softer demand, driven by low consumer confidence on the back of higher energy costs, other inflationary pressures and higher interest rates.

Based on the third quarter's performance and the outlook for the remainder of the year Fluidra is adjusting its guidance for financial year 2022. Fluidra forecasts sales around 2.4 billion this year (which implies a growth of close to 10% year-on-year) and EBITDA is expected to be over 500 million.

Taking action and well positioned for the future

Fluidra has revised upwards the targets of its simplification program, which is currently being implemented, and is now expected to deliver savings of around 100 million over the next three years. This program focuses on redesigning its product offering to deliver cost benefits, streamlining the operations to be more efficient and simplifying the organization.

The business is transitioning towards a normalized ordering pattern in line with historical mid-single digit growth, driven by installed base growth coupled with a higher average ticket due to price and technological improvements in the renewal of pools.

The company has implemented significant price increases over the last 3 years and continues to see a positive read-through of pricing despite cost inflation. Furthermore, Aftermarket demand to serve a higher installed base after the step change of the industry in 2020 and 2021 and demand for commercial pool is expected to provide resilience going forward.

"Like many businesses around the world, we are experiencing a change in our trading conditions. Nevertheless, I am confident that we are well positioned to continue to lead the pool and wellness market with our customer centric approach, high quality and service, broad product portfolio, enlarged geographic footprint as well as our ongoing investment in connected pools and the widest sustainable products offering", explains Eloi Planes, Fluidra's Executive Chairman.

Back to the press releases list

Disclaimer

Fluidra SA published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 18:21:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FLUIDRA, S.A.
02:33pFluidra S A : Q3 preliminary results and guidance update 2022
PU
02:23pFluidra S A : actualiza sus previsiones del tercer trimestre y del año
PU
10/13Clara Valera, New Investor Relations and Business Development Director at Fluidra
BU
10/13Fluidra, S.A. Appoints Clara Valera as New Investor Relations and Business Development ..
CI
10/13Fluidra S A : Clara Valera, new Investor Relations and Business Development Director at Fl..
PU
09/22Fluidra Appoints Lennie Rhoades as New President of Fluidra North America
AQ
09/22Fluidra, S.A. Appoints Lennie Rhoades as President of Fluidra North America
CI
08/18Cisco Systems Earnings Decline, Flat Sales Beat Market Expectations for Fiscal Q4 -- Sh..
MT
08/01Fluidra S A : FLUI.MC - Q2 2022 Fluidra SA Earnings Call
PU
08/01Fluidra S A : to design and build a temporary training pool for the Commonwealth Games
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FLUIDRA, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 499 M 2 452 M 2 452 M
Net income 2022 279 M 273 M 273 M
Net Debt 2022 1 011 M 992 M 992 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,0x
Yield 2022 5,57%
Capitalization 2 756 M 2 708 M 2 704 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 7 480
Free-Float 38,9%
Chart FLUIDRA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Fluidra, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUIDRA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 14,52 €
Average target price 28,09 €
Spread / Average Target 93,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eloy Planes Corts Executive Chairman, Co-CEO & Executive President
Bruce Walker Brooks Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Javier Tintoré Segura Chief Financial Officer
Joe Linguadoca General Manager-Operations
Gabriel López Escobar Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLUIDRA, S.A.-58.75%2 704
TOPGOLF CALLAWAY BRANDS CORP.-36.37%3 324
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.-13.79%3 256
ASICS CORPORATION-8.51%2 873
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-78.33%2 623
TECHNOGYM S.P.A.-23.48%1 278