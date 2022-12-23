Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Fluidra, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FDR   ES0137650018

FLUIDRA, S.A.

(FDR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:29 2022-12-23 am EST
14.40 EUR   +2.42%
06:05aFluidra S A : cierra un acuerdo para la compra del grupo Meranus
PU
11/03Fluidra S A : Flavia Malet, nueva Directora de Comunicación y Public Affairs de Fluidra
PU
11/03Fluidra S A : Flavia Malet, new Corporate Communications & Public Affairs Director at Fluidra
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fluidra S A : cierra un acuerdo para la compra del grupo Meranus

12/23/2022 | 06:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Meranus Group is a well-known swimming pool equipment distributor in Germany.

  • With this acquisition, Fluidra will enhance its leading position in the German market and offer a more comprehensive product portfolio to a wider customer base.

Fluidra, global leader in pool and wellness equipment and connected solutions, today announces it has reached an agreement to acquire 100% of the Meranus Group, a leading distributor of pool equipment in Germany, for approximately €30 million on a cash and debt free basis.

Founded more than 40 years ago, the Meranus Group is a recognized swimming pool equipment distributor in Germany, and comprises Meranus Haan GmbH, Meranus Lauchhammer GmbH, as well as Aquacontrol GmbH, a manufacturer of swimming pool dosing and control technology. Its expected revenues for the year ending 31 December 2022 are over €25 million. This transaction will allow Fluidra to enhance its leading position in the German market and offer a more comprehensive product portfolio to a wider customer base.

"Our team is looking forward to welcoming our new colleagues to the Fluidra family. We are grateful for the Sellers' commitment to make this happen following ongoing conversations over the last months", said Carlos Franquesa, Fluidra's General Manager for EMEA. "Having the Meranus Group operate side by side with Fluidra's existing brands allows us to reinforce our multi-product strategy and bolster our existing distribution infrastructure in Germany. The transaction is expected to generate significant synergies and benefit our customers, suppliers and employees."

"We are excited to join a global leader in the pool and wellness industry while, as always, we will continue to strive to better serve our customers", said Anje Janke and Angelika Kitzing, General Managers of Meranus Group.

The transaction is subject to competition clearance and other customary closing conditions and is expected to complete in the first quarter of 2023.

Back to the press releases list

Attachments

Disclaimer

Fluidra SA published this content on 23 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2022 11:04:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FLUIDRA, S.A.
06:05aFluidra S A : cierra un acuerdo para la compra del grupo Meranus
PU
11/03Fluidra S A : Flavia Malet, nueva Directora de Comunicación y Public Affairs de Fluidra
PU
11/03Fluidra S A : Flavia Malet, new Corporate Communications & Public Affairs Director at Flui..
PU
11/01FLUIDRA, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/28Transcript : Fluidra, S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 28, 2022
CI
10/28Fluidra Sales Grew by 15% in the First Nine Months of the Year
BU
10/28Fluidra, S.A. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2022
CI
10/28Fluidra S A : Key Magnitudes H3 2022
PU
10/28Fluidra S A : Results Presentation Q3 2022
PU
10/28Nota De Prensa : Resultados 3T 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FLUIDRA, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 428 M 2 572 M 2 572 M
Net income 2022 209 M 221 M 221 M
Net Debt 2022 1 155 M 1 224 M 1 224 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 5,00%
Capitalization 2 669 M 2 828 M 2 828 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
EV / Sales 2023 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 6 670
Free-Float 37,0%
Chart FLUIDRA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Fluidra, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUIDRA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 14,06 €
Average target price 20,51 €
Spread / Average Target 45,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eloy Planes Corts Executive Chairman, Co-CEO & Executive President
Bruce Walker Brooks Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Javier Tintoré Segura Chief Financial Officer
Joe Linguadoca General Manager-Operations
Gabriel López Escobar Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLUIDRA, S.A.-60.06%2 828
ASICS CORPORATION16.04%4 095
TOPGOLF CALLAWAY BRANDS CORP.-27.73%3 666
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-74.25%3 132
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.-18.26%3 046
TECHNOGYM S.P.A.-15.14%1 531