Fluidra S A : Executive President's speech

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 1 729 M 2 085 M 2 085 M Net income 2021 169 M 204 M 204 M Net Debt 2021 673 M 811 M 811 M P/E ratio 2021 37,7x Yield 2021 1,29% Capitalization 5 986 M 7 216 M 7 220 M EV / Sales 2021 3,85x EV / Sales 2022 3,57x Nbr of Employees 5 436 Free-Float 40,7% Chart FLUIDRA, S.A. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends FLUIDRA, S.A. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 13 Average target price 26,36 € Last Close Price 31,00 € Spread / Highest target 45,2% Spread / Average Target -15,0% Spread / Lowest Target -52,0% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Name Title Eloy Planes Corts Executive Chairman, Co-CEO & Executive President Bruce Walker Brooks Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Javier Tintoré Segura Chief Financial Officer Joe Linguadoca General Manager-Operations Gabriel López Escobar Lead Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) FLUIDRA, S.A. 40.81% 6 836 SAINT-GOBAIN 48.53% 35 434 ASSA ABLOY AB 25.33% 33 192 FERGUSON PLC 4.71% 28 856 GEBERIT AG 13.68% 24 570 KINGSPAN GROUP PLC 34.74% 16 870