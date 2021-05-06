Log in
    FDR   ES0137650018

FLUIDRA, S.A.

(FDR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/06 03:59:59 pm
31.275 EUR   +6.02%
FLUIDRA S A  : Executive President's speech
PU
FLUIDRA S A  : AGM approves the 2020 accounts and a 0.40 euros-per-share dividend
PU
FLUIDRA S A  : Results Presentation Q1 2021
PU
Fluidra S A : Executive President's speech

05/06/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
Annual General

Meeting of

Shareholders

May 6, 2021

  • Welcome

2021 AGM

Program

  • Meeting Quorum
  • Executive Chairman's Report
  • Questions and answers
  • Voting on proposed resolutions

Welcome

2021 AGM

Meeting Quorum

Program

Executive Chairman's Report

Questions and answers

Voting on proposed resolutions

  • Welcome
  • Meeting Quorum

2021 AGM

Program

  • Executive
    Chairman's Report
  • Questions and answers
  • Voting on proposed resolutions

Executive

Chairman's

Report

Junta General

Ordinaria de

6 de Mayo de 2021

Accionistas

  • 2020 Highlights
  • New ESG Plan in Fluidra
  • Corporate Governance
  • With the Investment Community
  • 2021 Q1 and outlook

Disclaimer

Fluidra SA published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 21:44:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
