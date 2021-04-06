Fluidra S A : developing new Fountain and Wellness projects in India, Dubai, Mexico, Serbia, Portugal, and Andorra

Ornamental fountains consolidate their position as a cornerstone of the Commercial Pools division - more than 70 were awarded in 2020 alone.

Fluidra, the global leader in the pool and wellness equipment business, is developing new fountain projects in India, Dubai, Mexico, Serbia, Portugal and Andorra, consolidating fountains as a cornerstone of the company's Commercial Pool division, with more than 70 being awarded in 2020 alone.

Fluidra is developing two fountains for the project in India: a sparkling dynamic cascade and a funsquare, also known as a dry deck fountain. The company is supplying the equipment and has been tasked with project design and oversight. Fluidra has been given the job of supplying a further funsquare fountain in Dubai.

For Mexico, the firm has rolled out a turnkey fountain project for the Planet Hollywood chain involving two twin basins with water and lighting effects to make it more dynamic.

Back in Europe, the company recently closed several contracts in this division. In Serbia, it is making a turnkey splash fountain in Belgrade. In Portugal, it has developed an end-to-end wellness centre in the Faro area. In Andorra it has been tasked with the design of a fountain for the famous Paris Bridge. This complex and unique project involves an ornamental show along a stretch of the Valira River featuring lighting, water, and sound effects.