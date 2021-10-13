Log in
Fluidra : Wins Several Awards in the Institutional Investor 2021 “All-Europe Executive Team” Ranking

10/13/2021 | 06:19am EDT
  • The globally renowned journal acknowledges their Capital Markets Day and Investor Relations program

Fluidra, global leader in pool and wellness equipment and connected solutions, has received two awards in the Institutional Investor 2021 “All-Europe Executive Team” ranking.

The company was given first place in its sector by investors and analysts for the categories, “Best Investor Relations Program” and “Best Capital Markets Day”, their event aimed at analysts and investors. These awards place Fluidra in the top five overall in its sector at European level.

The “All-Europe Executive Team” by Institutional Investor is the European benchmark ranking and is created each year as the outcome of a comprehensive survey of analysts from more than 650 institutions and more than 1,500 financial investors. Participants vote for the best executives and IR professionals across over 1,000 European companies.

Institutional Investor is an internationally renowned journal, specialising in international finance, with more than fifty years of history. Being included in this list represents important acknowledgement of leadership and management within the economics and finance industry.

About Fluidra
Fluidra S.A. (FDR:SM), is the global leader in the pool and wellness equipment business. It is currently included in the Ibex 35, the benchmark index of the Spanish stock market, and in the FTSE4Good Index Series, the benchmark sustainability index. Within its activity, it stands out for the extensive offer of innovative products and services, as well as connected solutions, and operates in more than 45 countries. The company has a portfolio of some of the most recognized brands in the industry, including Jandy®, AstralPool®, Polaris®, Cepex®, Zodiac®, CTX Professional® and Gre®.

To learn more about Fluidra, visit www.fluidra.com


© Business Wire 2021
