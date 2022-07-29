Log in
    FDR   ES0137650018

FLUIDRA, S.A.

(FDR)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:06 2022-07-29 am EDT
19.03 EUR   +10.29%
05:36aSpain's Fluidra first-half net profit slips 4.5%, improves sales outlook
RE
05:05aSpain's Fluidra Buys Danish Pool Distributor Swim & Fun for $22 Million; Shares Up 10%
MT
02:51aFluidra Sales Grew by 22% in the First Half of the Year
BU
Spain's Fluidra first-half net profit slips 4.5%, improves sales outlook

07/29/2022 | 05:36am EDT
The entrance of Fluidra SA is pictured in outskirts of Barcelona

(Corrects to show core earnings target lowered (not slightly above prior estimates)

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Spain's Fluidra said on Friday its first-half net profit fell 4.5% to 166 million euros ($169.55 million) because of a write-off from a refinancing process and higher debt, though it improved its 2022 sales outlook.

The world's largest swimming pool equipment maker expects sales to reach between 2.5 billion euros and 2.6 billion euros, slightly above prior estimates, but it slightly lowered its core earnings to be between 600 and 630 million euros as it said demand was moving towards pre-pandemic normalised trends.

In the first six months of the year, its core earnings grew 9.3% year-on-year to 361 million euros while its sales grew 22% to 1.4 billion euros due to rising prices amid a higher-than-expected inflation and the consolidation of its active M&A activities.

($1 = 0.9790 euros)

(Reporting by Joan Faus, editing by Inti Landauro)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 454 M 2 494 M 2 494 M
Net income 2022 307 M 312 M 312 M
Net Debt 2022 928 M 943 M 943 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 4,57%
Capitalization 3 275 M 3 328 M 3 328 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,71x
EV / Sales 2023 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 6 670
Free-Float 42,0%
Managers and Directors
Eloy Planes Corts Executive Chairman, Co-CEO & Executive President
Bruce Walker Brooks Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Javier Tintoré Segura Chief Financial Officer
Joe Linguadoca General Manager-Operations
Gabriel López Escobar Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLUIDRA, S.A.-50.99%3 328
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY-18.08%4 152
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.-11.08%3 476
ASICS CORPORATION-1.37%3 402
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-73.91%3 148
TECHNOGYM S.P.A.-22.00%1 364