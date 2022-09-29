Energy Department Extends Fluor Contract for Savannah River Nuclear Site

By Kathryn Hardison

Fluor Corp. said Thursday that the Energy Department has extended its Savannah River Nuclear Solutions LLC site management and operations contract.

The extension includes four years with an additional one-year option. The total reimbursable contract value is $12 billion for five years. Fluor will book its four-year, $4.5 billion portion in the third quarter.

Work performed at the Savannah River site in South Carolina includes environmental management and the cleanup of legacy materials, facilities and waste remaining from the Cold War. The site also supports and maintains the nuclear weapons stockpile as well as processing and storing nuclear materials in support of U.S. nuclear non-proliferation efforts.

