    FLR   US3434121022

FLUOR CORPORATION

(FLR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-29 pm EDT
24.44 USD   -1.45%
04:30pFluor-Led Savannah River Nuclear Solutions Management, Operating Contract Extended by Department of Energy Through 2027
MT
04:08pU.S. Department of Energy Extends Fluor-led Savannah River Site Management and Operating Contract through September 2027
BU
10:02aFluor Selected to Expand Biologics Manufacturing Facility in Scandinavia
MT
Energy Department Extends Fluor Contract for Savannah River Nuclear Site

09/29/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
By Kathryn Hardison


Fluor Corp. said Thursday that the Energy Department has extended its Savannah River Nuclear Solutions LLC site management and operations contract.

The extension includes four years with an additional one-year option. The total reimbursable contract value is $12 billion for five years. Fluor will book its four-year, $4.5 billion portion in the third quarter.

Work performed at the Savannah River site in South Carolina includes environmental management and the cleanup of legacy materials, facilities and waste remaining from the Cold War. The site also supports and maintains the nuclear weapons stockpile as well as processing and storing nuclear materials in support of U.S. nuclear non-proliferation efforts.


Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-29-22 1643ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 300 M - -
Net income 2022 204 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 103 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,7x
Yield 2022 0,68%
Capitalization 3 524 M 3 524 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 40 582
Free-Float 99,1%
