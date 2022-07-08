Log in
    FLR   US3434121022

FLUOR CORPORATION

(FLR)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-07 pm EDT
23.74 USD   +6.46%
06:50aFluor Corporation to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call
BU
06/24FLUOR CORPORATION(NYSE : FLR) added to Russell 2500 Growth Index
CI
06/24FLUOR CORPORATION(NYSE : FLR) added to Russell 3000E Growth Index
CI
Fluor Corporation to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

07/08/2022 | 06:50am EDT
Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) will hold a conference call to review results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022. The public is invited to listen to the conference call on Friday, August 5, at 8:30 A.M. Eastern time with Chief Executive Officer David Constable and Chief Financial Officer Joe Brennan. Financial results will be released prior to market open that day.

The live webcast and a replay will be available with accompanying slides online at investor.fluor.com. The call will also be accessible by telephone at +1 800-289-0720 (U.S./Canada) or +1 646-828-8073. The conference ID is 2205316.

A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better future by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 41,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $12.4 billion in 2021 and is ranked 259 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 110 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

#corp


© Business Wire 2022
