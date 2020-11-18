Fluor Corporation : to Hold Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) will hold a conference call to review results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The public is invited to listen to the conference call on Thursday, December 10, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time with Executive Chairman Alan Boeckmann, Chief Executive Officer Carlos Hernandez and Chief Financial Officer Joe Brennan. Financial results are expected to be released prior to market open that day.

The live webcast and a replay will be available with accompanying slides online at investor.fluor.com. The call will also be accessible by telephone at 800-458-4121 (U.S./Canada) or +1-323-794-2093. The conference ID is 3275979.

A replay of the call will be available for 30 days.

The company also announces today that it received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) indicating that the company is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual as a result of its failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2020 (the “Form 10-Q”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the company’s stock on the NYSE. Fluor will regain compliance with the NYSE listing standards by filing the Form 10-Q, which the company anticipates filing prior to the third quarter earnings conference call.

