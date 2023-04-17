Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Fluor Corporation
  News
  Summary
    FLR   US3434121022

FLUOR CORPORATION

(FLR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-17 pm EDT
30.64 USD   +0.66%
Fluor Joint Venture Awarded U.S. Department of Energy Hanford Integrated Tank Disposition Contract

04/17/2023 | 04:40pm EDT
Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) selected Hanford Tank Waste Operations & Closure, LLC (H2C) – a joint venture led by a subsidiary of BWX Technologies, Inc., with Fluor and Amentum – to execute the Hanford Integrated Tank Disposition Contract. The new contract has an estimated ceiling of $45 billion over a 10-year ordering period for environmental management operations at the Hanford Site in Washington state.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230417005773/en/

An aerial view of the Hanford Site in Washington state. (Photo: Business Wire)

An aerial view of the Hanford Site in Washington state. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’ve been a proud member of the Tri-Cities community for more than 25 years, beginning with the Project Hanford Management Contract in 1996, through our role today on the Central Plateau Cleanup Contract,” said Tom D’Agostino, group president of Fluor’s Mission Solutions business. “The scope of work under this new contract is critical to the mission of cleaning up Hanford and we are excited to begin building on the progress the tank farm facilities have already achieved in removing and processing tank waste. We look forward to supporting the DOE and other site contractors in this effort and reinforcing Fluor as a responsible corporate citizen within the community.”

The contract scope includes operation of Hanford tank farm facilities, eventual operation of the Waste Treatment and Immobilization Plant, and responsibility for other core functions such as project management, security and emergency services, business performance, and environment, safety, health and quality.

The Hanford Site is a decommissioned nuclear production complex operated by the U.S. federal government on the Columbia River in Benton County, Washington. It has 177 large underground tanks holding approximately 56 million gallons of radioactive waste. The waste resulted from the production of nuclear fuel for the site’s reactors that once produced plutonium for the U.S.’ defense program.

About Fluor Corporation
Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 40,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $13.7 billion in 2022 and is ranked 259 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 110 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 15 094 M - -
Net income 2023 234 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 370 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,8x
Yield 2023 0,61%
Capitalization 4 333 M 4 333 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,20x
EV / Sales 2024 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 39 576
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart FLUOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fluor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 30,44 $
Average target price 37,25 $
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Edward Constable Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Juan G. Hernández Abrams President
Joseph L. Brennan SVP-Segment Controller Energy & Chemicals
Robert C. Taylor Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Rosemary T. Berkery Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLUOR CORPORATION-12.18%4 333
VINCI16.11%66 951
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED21.18%39 621
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED6.08%38 733
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED56.47%27 980
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.16.51%24 099
