Fluor-Led JV Completes A9 Roadways Project in Amsterdam

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that its joint venture with Balast Nedam and Heijmans completed the A9 public-private-partnership roadways project in Amsterdam. With a focus on sustainable construction, the project team installed more than 5,000 solar panels on the roof of the tunnel that generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of 600 homes.

Fluor’s Pieter Teeuw and Ger van der Schaaf (shown third & fourth L to R) celebrate the completion of upgrades and expansion of the A9 highway between Holendrecht and Diemen junctions in Amsterdam. (Photo: Business Wire)

The project consisted of the upgrade and expansion of 7 kilometers of the existing A9 highway between the junctions of Holendrecht and Diemen, including the bridge over the river Gaasp, the road surface on the A9 Gaasperdammerweg and the construction of the Netherlands’ largest cut-and-cover tunnel with five tunnel tubes.

“The expansion of A9 maintains driver accessibility in the region and enhances quality of life for those who reside in the area by minimizing traffic noise and improving the air quality along the tunnel,” said Thomas Nilsson, president of Fluor’s Infrastructure business. “We were able to use 3D modeling to demonstrate our design expertise and test numerous situations to validate our ideas before beginning construction. Using smart construction methods and sustainable materials improved the impact on the community and the environment.”

The Fluor joint venture will operate and maintain the roadway for 20 years. Construction began in early 2015.

