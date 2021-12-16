Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Fluor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLR   US3434121022

FLUOR CORPORATION

(FLR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fluor-Led JV Completes A9 Roadways Project in Amsterdam

12/16/2021 | 01:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that its joint venture with Balast Nedam and Heijmans completed the A9 public-private-partnership roadways project in Amsterdam. With a focus on sustainable construction, the project team installed more than 5,000 solar panels on the roof of the tunnel that generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of 600 homes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005890/en/

Fluor’s Pieter Teeuw and Ger van der Schaaf (shown third & fourth L to R) celebrate the completion of upgrades and expansion of the A9 highway between Holendrecht and Diemen junctions in Amsterdam. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fluor’s Pieter Teeuw and Ger van der Schaaf (shown third & fourth L to R) celebrate the completion of upgrades and expansion of the A9 highway between Holendrecht and Diemen junctions in Amsterdam. (Photo: Business Wire)

The project consisted of the upgrade and expansion of 7 kilometers of the existing A9 highway between the junctions of Holendrecht and Diemen, including the bridge over the river Gaasp, the road surface on the A9 Gaasperdammerweg and the construction of the Netherlands’ largest cut-and-cover tunnel with five tunnel tubes.

“The expansion of A9 maintains driver accessibility in the region and enhances quality of life for those who reside in the area by minimizing traffic noise and improving the air quality along the tunnel,” said Thomas Nilsson, president of Fluor’s Infrastructure business. “We were able to use 3D modeling to demonstrate our design expertise and test numerous situations to validate our ideas before beginning construction. Using smart construction methods and sustainable materials improved the impact on the community and the environment.”

The Fluor joint venture will operate and maintain the roadway for 20 years. Construction began in early 2015.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 44,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $14.2 billion in 2020 and is ranked 196 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has been providing engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

#infra


© Business Wire 2021
All news about FLUOR CORPORATION
01:33pFluor-Led JV Completes A9 Roadways Project in Amsterdam
BU
12/15Fluor - Backed NuScale Power Signs Agreement to Accelerate Small Modular Reactor Commer..
AQ
12/14NuScale Power to Go Public in $1.9-Billion Deal With Spring Valley to Advance Commercia..
MT
12/14NuScale Power to Go Public via Merger with Spring Valley Acquisition in Deal Valued at ..
MT
12/14Fluor-Backed NuScale Power Signs Agreement to Accelerate Small Modular Reactor Commerci..
BU
12/01Fluor - led Team Selected for Y-12 National Security Complex and Pantex Plant Managemen..
AQ
11/30Fluor to Participate in the Credit Suisse 9th Annual Industrials Conference
BU
11/30Fluor-Led Joint Venture Gets Contract from National Nuclear Security Administration
MT
11/30Fluor-led Team Selected for Y-12 National Security Complex and Pantex Plant Management ..
BU
11/23Fluor Wins Three Construction Project Industry Awards
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FLUOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 546 M - -
Net income 2021 -31,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 157 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -167x
Yield 2021 0,37%
Capitalization 3 446 M 3 446 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,18x
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 43 717
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart FLUOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fluor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 24,37 $
Average target price 25,31 $
Spread / Average Target 3,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Edward Constable Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph L. Brennan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan Lee Boeckmann Executive Chairman
Robert C. Taylor Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Rosemary T. Berkery Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLUOR CORPORATION52.60%3 446
VINCI3.98%54 274
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED46.08%34 586
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.61%32 214
FERROVIAL, S.A.11.95%21 016
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED6.07%20 039