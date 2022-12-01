Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Fluor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLR   US3434121022

FLUOR CORPORATION

(FLR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:46 2022-12-01 am EST
33.72 USD   +0.33%
09:32aFluor-Led Southern Gateway Project Opens to Traffic in Dallas
BU
11/29UBS Adjusts Fluor Price Target to $36 From $26, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
11/23Cabnet Unit Clinches Over $27 Million Installation Contract in Malaysia
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fluor-Led Southern Gateway Project Opens to Traffic in Dallas

12/01/2022 | 09:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it has completed construction for the Interstate 35-E (I-35E) and U.S. 67 Southern Gateway project in Dallas with all highway lanes officially dedicated and open to traffic. The Fluor-led joint venture with Balfour Beatty Infrastructure, Inc., was selected in 2017 by the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) as the design-build and capital maintenance team for the $666 million reconstruction and improvement project located along Interstate 35E and U.S. 67 in Dallas. Completion of the project was celebrated yesterday with the official opening of the road to the public.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130006054/en/

Fluor, together with state and local leaders, celebrated the successful completion of the Texas Department of Transportation’s Southern Gateway Project in southern Dallas. The Fluor-led project rebuilt and widened 10 miles of I-35E and US 67 including the construction of non-tolled, reversible managed lanes to help with peak travel time demands. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fluor, together with state and local leaders, celebrated the successful completion of the Texas Department of Transportation’s Southern Gateway Project in southern Dallas. The Fluor-led project rebuilt and widened 10 miles of I-35E and US 67 including the construction of non-tolled, reversible managed lanes to help with peak travel time demands. (Photo: Business Wire)

“This is one of the many vital infrastructure projects to improve the I-35E corridor in Dallas in response to business and population expansion in one of the country’s most dynamic regions,” said Thomas Nilsson, president of Fluor’s Infrastructure business. “The reconstruction provides traffic congestion relief, improved safety and increased mobility. This project builds on Fluor’s history of successfully delivering vital infrastructure in Texas and reinforces the strength of our commitment to our state and local partners.”

The 10-mile stretch of road included the reconstruction and widening of both general purpose and non-tolled managed lanes on I-35E between U.S. 67 and Interstate 30 (I-30) and on U.S. 67 between Interstate 20 (I-20) and I-35E, all located within the city of Dallas and Dallas County.

Fluor has been designing and building infrastructure projects in Texas for nearly 20 years and is currently managing the I-635 LBJ East and I-35 East projects in Dallas; the Oak Hill Parkway and I-35 Capital Express South projects in Austin; and performing capital maintenance for the Horseshoe project in Dallas.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better future by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 41,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $12.4 billion in 2021 and is ranked 259 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 110 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

#infra


© Business Wire 2022
All news about FLUOR CORPORATION
09:32aFluor-Led Southern Gateway Project Opens to Traffic in Dallas
BU
11/29UBS Adjusts Fluor Price Target to $36 From $26, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
11/23Cabnet Unit Clinches Over $27 Million Installation Contract in Malaysia
MT
11/16Fluor Breaks Ground on I-35 Capital Express South Project in Austin, Texas
BU
11/14Fluor Achieves Substantial Engineering Completion for Albemarle Lithium Conversion Proj..
BU
11/14Fluor Corporation Achieves Substantial Engineering Completion for Albemarle Lithium Con..
CI
11/09Fluor to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
11/07DA Davidson Upgrades Fluor to Buy From Neutral, Raises Price Target to $40 From $25
MT
11/07Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Fluor to $32 From $29, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
11/07Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Fluor to $30 From $24, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FLUOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 870 M - -
Net income 2022 179 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 383 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,4x
Yield 2022 0,48%
Capitalization 4 776 M 4 776 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 40 582
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart FLUOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fluor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 33,61 $
Average target price 33,31 $
Spread / Average Target -0,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Edward Constable Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Juan Hernández Abrams President
Joseph L. Brennan SVP-Segment Controller Energy & Chemicals
Robert C. Taylor Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Rosemary T. Berkery Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLUOR CORPORATION35.69%4 776
VINCI3.99%56 178
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED9.62%35 836
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED17.60%34 810
QUANTA SERVICES30.72%21 418
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED1.55%19 413