Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Fluor Corporation    FLR

FLUOR CORPORATION

(FLR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fluor : Phase One of Fluor-Led Port Access Road Opens to Traffic in Charleston, South Carolina

02/23/2021 | 05:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that its joint venture team, Fluor-Lane South Carolina, comprised of Fluor and The Lane Construction Corporation, has opened phase one of the Port Access Road for the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) in Charleston, South Carolina.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210223006156/en/

Fluor JV completes first phase of Charleston, S.C. port access road. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fluor JV completes first phase of Charleston, S.C. port access road. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new roadway provides direct access between the new Hugh Leatherman Port Terminal located on the former Charleston Naval Base and Interstate 26.

“As the fastest growing container port in the U.S., Fluor understands the economic importance of having safe and reliable infrastructure access to port terminals,” said Terry Towle, group president of Fluor’s Urban Solutions business. “Being able to get goods to market quickly is of vital importance to local, state and regional commerce. This new direct access road will help to safely combine container traffic from the new port terminal with existing traffic patterns of I-26.”

The new roadway is an elevated viaduct structure that directly accesses I-26 and avoids railroad crossings, local street crossings and tidal creeks. It includes a new fully directional interchange on I-26, the reconstruction of two I-26 exits, a three-level flyover interchange and local roadway enhancements to safely integrate container terminal traffic with existing traffic.

The second phase of the project, which is scheduled to near completion by the end of the year, will consist of the new Bainbridge Connector Road and Stromboli Avenue Extension, reconstruction of Stromboli Avenue and associated roadway improvements to surface streets to serve the new terminal and accommodate growth of commuter traffic.

Construction of the Port Access Road began in 2016.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better future by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 45,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor is ranked 181 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

#infra


© Business Wire 2021
All news about FLUOR CORPORATION
05:11pFLUOR : Phase One of Fluor-Led Port Access Road Opens to Traffic in Charleston, ..
BU
02/12Shell LNG Canada's coronavirus restart plan approved
RE
02/11Mini Nuclear Reactors Offer Promise of Cheaper, Clean Power
DJ
01/28FLUOR : Estimates EPS of $3 to $3.50 Per Share by 2024; 70% of Revenue From Non-..
MT
01/28FLUOR : Unveils New Strategic Priorities and Goals to Support Building a Better ..
BU
01/28FLUOR : 2021 Strategy Day Presentation
PU
01/25FLUOR : MEGlobal BookraMEG Project Named Best of the Best by Engineering News-Re..
BU
01/21FLUOR CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/21FLUOR : Vertical Research Upgrades Fluor to Buy From Hold
MT
01/14FLUOR CORPORATION : to Hold Fourth Quarter & Year End Earnings Conference Call
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 835 M - -
Net income 2020 -220 M - -
Net Debt 2020 325 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -11,5x
Yield 2020 0,53%
Capitalization 2 690 M 2 690 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,19x
EV / Sales 2021 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 50 182
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart FLUOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fluor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 18,00 $
Last Close Price 19,12 $
Spread / Highest target 15,1%
Spread / Average Target -5,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Edward Constable Chief Executive Officer
Joseph L. Brennan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan Lee Boeckmann Executive Chairman
Robert C. Taylor Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Peter J. Fluor Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLUOR CORPORATION8.33%2 690
VINCI SA5.14%58 709
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-0.40%32 461
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED15.44%28 139
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.78%20 221
FERROVIAL, S.A.-9.29%18 016
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ