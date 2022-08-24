Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Fluor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLR   US3434121022

FLUOR CORPORATION

(FLR)
  Report
2022-08-24
27.84 USD   +1.35%
Fluor : Second Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation

08/24/2022
Investor Presentation

Q2 2022

© 2022 Fluor Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements (including without limitation statements to the effect that the Company or its management "will," "believes," "expects," "plans," "intends," "continue," is "positioned" or other similar expressions). These forward-looking statements, including statements relating to strategic and operational plans, projected operating results, forecasts, market outlook, new awards, backlog levels, and liquidity are based on current management expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially as a result of a number of factors described in our 10-Q filed on August 5, 2022. Caution must be exercised in relying on these and other forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning risk factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results can be found in the Company's public periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K to be filed on February 22, 2022. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation other than as required by law to update its forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

During this presentation, we may discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP amounts to the comparable GAAP measures are reflected in our earnings release and are posted in the investor relations section of our website at investor.fluor.com. Reconciliations of forward-looking non- GAAP financial measures are not available due to the inability to reliably estimate the amounts of items excluded from such measures.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

© 2022 Fluor Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Introduction to Fluor

60+

countries

served

Fortune 500

rank

259

$3.9

$12.4

billion

billion

Market cap

2021 revenue

NYSE since

Global

1957

employees

FLR

41,000

3 business segments

  • Urban Solutions
  • Energy Solutions
  • Mission Solutions

GV20220608-001

3

Key Investment Highlights

  • Uniquely positioned to capture growth from long-term megatrends
  • World-classtechnical solutions and EPC expertise
  • Global industry recognition
  • Significant market momentum and growth trajectory
    • Targeted market tailwinds across all segments
  • Close relationships with blue chip clients
  • Significant project awards with robust pipeline for growth
  • Backlog transitioning to majority cost reimbursable
  • Demonstrated access to capital with focus on restoring investment grade credit profile

GV20220608-001

4

Business Groups

ENERGY SOLUTIONS

URBAN SOLUTIONS

MISSION SOLUTIONS

Production & Fuels

Sulfur Recovery

Carbon Capture

Utilities & Offsites

Gas Processing & Gas Treating

Chemicals

Gasification, Gas to

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Liquids/Chemicals, & IGCC

Polysilicon

Heavy Oil Upgrading &

Liquefied Natural Gas

Oil Sands

Hydrocarbon Transportation -

LNG

Pipelines

Nuclear Project Services

Offshore Oil & Gas Production

Small Modular Reactors

Onshore Oil & Gas Production

(SMRs)

Petroleum Refining

Renewable Fuels & Biofuels

Advanced Technologies & Life Sciences

  • Advanced Materials
  • Animal Health
  • Biotechnology
  • Data Centers
  • Fast-MovingConsumer Goods
  • Food & Beverage
  • Medical Devices
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Semiconductors
  • Smart Batteries
  • Specialty Products

Infrastructure

  • Aviation
  • Bridges
  • Commercial & Institutional
  • Heavy Civil
  • Infrastructure O&M
  • Ports and Marine Terminals
  • Public-Private Partnerships
  • Rail and Transit
  • Renewable Energy
  • Telecommunications
  • Toll Roads & Highways

Mining & Metals

  • Fertilizers
  • Metals
  • Metals Process Expertise
  • Mining
  • Mining Process Expertise

Defense

Nuclear & Civil

Base Engineering &

Decontamination &

Construction

Decommissioning

Base Operations Support

Emergency Response &

Capital Projects

Recovery

Contingency Construction

Environmental Remediation

Emergency Response &

Laboratory Management

Recovery

National Security

Facilities/Equipment

Nuclear Operations &

Operations & Maintenance

Management

Life Support & Logistics Services

Nuclear Power Plant Support

National Security

Services

Intelligence

Site Closure Management

Waste Management

Intelligence Services

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fluor Corporation published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 20:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
