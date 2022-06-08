Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Fluor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLR   US3434121022

FLUOR CORPORATION

(FLR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-08 pm EDT
29.10 USD   -1.39%
04:12pFluor Selected for Interstate 35 Capital Express South Project in Austin, Texas
BU
05/24Mote Engaged Fluor to Execute Front-End Loading 2 (Fel-2), A Preliminary Design Phase
CI
05/20Credit Suisse Adjusts Fluor's Price Target to $29 from $26, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fluor Selected for Interstate 35 Capital Express South Project in Austin, Texas

06/08/2022 | 04:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it was awarded a construction contract for the Interstate 35 (I-35) Capital Express South project in Austin, Texas, by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). Fluor will book the nearly $548 million contract value in the second quarter of 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220608006034/en/

Fluor Selected for TxDOT Interstate 35 Capital Express South Project in Austin, Texas (photo credit: TxDOT)

Fluor Selected for TxDOT Interstate 35 Capital Express South Project in Austin, Texas (photo credit: TxDOT)

“This new award is a continuation of Fluor’s Texas-centric infrastructure focus and reinforces the strength of our relationships with state and local officials across the state,” said Thomas Nilsson, president of Fluor’s Infrastructure business. “This is the first in a series of vital infrastructure projects to rebuild the I-35 corridor in Austin in response to business and population expansion in one of the country’s most dynamic regions.”

The approximately 9-mile project will add two non-tolled high-occupancy vehicle managed lanes in each direction along I-35 from U.S. 290 West/State Highway 71/Ben White Boulevard to State Highway 45 Southeast. Fluor’s scope includes a combination of at-grade and elevated lanes in the median, reconstruction of bridges and frontage roads, the addition of a shared-use pedestrian and bicycle path, and enhanced safety and mobility improvements.

I-35 through Austin is one of the most traveled interstates in Texas and serves as the backbone of the local, regional and national transportation network. This portion of the interstate serves more than 150,000 vehicles per day.

Construction is scheduled to begin in late 2022 with substantial completion anticipated in late 2027.

Fluor has been designing and building infrastructure projects in Texas for nearly 20 years and is currently executing the I-635 LBJ East, Southern Gateway and I-35E projects in Dallas; the Oak Hill Parkway project in Austin; and performing capital maintenance for the Horseshoe project in Dallas.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better future by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 41,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $12.4 billion in 2021 and is ranked 259 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 110 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

#infra


© Business Wire 2022
All news about FLUOR CORPORATION
04:12pFluor Selected for Interstate 35 Capital Express South Project in Austin, Texas
BU
05/24Mote Engaged Fluor to Execute Front-End Loading 2 (Fel-2), A Preliminary Design Phase
CI
05/20Credit Suisse Adjusts Fluor's Price Target to $29 from $26, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
05/18Fluor Continues to See Award Opportunities This Year Despite Contract Cancellation; Rea..
MT
05/17Fluor Issues Statement Regarding Recent Decision on Pantex Plant and Y-12 National Secu..
BU
05/17United Airlines, Abbott rise; Walmart, Fluor fall
AQ
05/17Matrix Service Company - RETIRED FLUOR CORPORATION EXECUTIVE JOSE BUSTAMANTE NAMED TO M..
AQ
05/13BofA Securities Adjusts Price Target for Fluor to $27 From $24, Maintains Neutral Ratin..
MT
05/13INSIDER BUY : Fluor
MT
05/10FLUOR CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FLUOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 014 M - -
Net income 2022 179 M - -
Net cash 2022 860 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,8x
Yield 2022 0,56%
Capitalization 4 191 M 4 191 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
EV / Sales 2023 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 40 582
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart FLUOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fluor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 29,51 $
Average target price 27,19 $
Spread / Average Target -7,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Edward Constable Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph L. Brennan SVP-Segment Controller Energy & Chemicals
Robert C. Taylor Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Rosemary T. Berkery Independent Director
Alan M. Bennett Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLUOR CORPORATION19.14%4 191
VINCI-2.38%54 798
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED7.60%33 830
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-16.13%28 764
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED8.81%22 141
FERROVIAL, S.A.-8.64%19 610