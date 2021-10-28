Log in
    FLR   US3434121022

FLUOR CORPORATION

(FLR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fluor Team Awarded Environmental Management Contract for Department of Energy's Savannah River Site

10/28/2021 | 01:13pm EDT
Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) selected Savannah River Mission Completion, LLC (SRMC)—a joint venture led by a subsidiary of BWX Technologies, Inc., with Fluor and Amentum—to execute the Savannah River Site (SRS) Integrated Mission Completion Contract. The single indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract is valued at up to $21 billion over a 10-year ordering period of performance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211028006007/en/

Fluor team was awarded an Environmental Management Contract for Department of Energy’s Savannah River Site in South Carolina. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fluor team was awarded an Environmental Management Contract for Department of Energy’s Savannah River Site in South Carolina. (Photo: Business Wire)

The contract’s scope of work includes liquid waste stabilization and disposition, and potentially nuclear materials management and stabilization, and other requirements.

“Fluor has been a part of the Savannah River Site community for 13 years and we’re looking forward to continuing these ongoing efforts with this new work in the liquid waste market,” said Tom D’Agostino, president of Fluor’s Mission Solutions business. “The SRMC team’s experience and integrated approach enables us to optimize liquid waste operations to complete this large-scale cleanup effort safely and cost effectively. We look forward to building upon our relationships in the community and with regulators to move DOE’s SRS mission forward.”

The SRMC team also includes two pre-selected small businesses—DBD and woman-owned Wesworks—that provide specialized simulation and modeling and project controls expertise, respectively.

SRS is a 310-square-mile site that encompasses parts of Aiken, Barnwell and Allendale counties in South Carolina and is bordered on the west by the Savannah River and Georgia.

About Fluor Corporation
Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 44,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $14.2 billion in 2020 and is ranked 196 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has been providing engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

#ms


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 482 M - -
Net income 2021 -80,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 106 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -41,4x
Yield 2021 0,25%
Capitalization 2 568 M 2 568 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,12x
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 43 717
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart FLUOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fluor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 18,16 $
Average target price 19,06 $
Spread / Average Target 4,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Edward Constable Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph L. Brennan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan Lee Boeckmann Executive Chairman
Robert C. Taylor Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Rosemary T. Berkery Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLUOR CORPORATION13.71%2 568
VINCI12.70%61 023
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED38.46%33 386
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-7.04%30 318
FERROVIAL, S.A.20.75%23 230
POWER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD110.31%19 335