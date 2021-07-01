Log in
    FLR   US3434121022

FLUOR CORPORATION

(FLR)
Fluor : Breaks Ground on Oak Hill Parkway Infrastructure Project in Austin, Texas

07/01/2021
Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today its joint venture with Balfour Beatty has broken ground on the Oak Hill Parkway. Fluor was awarded the infrastructure project in April 2020 by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to widen and improve U.S. 290 and State Highway 71 through Oak Hill, serving as a gateway to the Texas Hill Country.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005915/en/

Fluor Corporation JV Breaks Ground on Oak Hill Parkway Infrastructure Project in Austin, Texas earlier today. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fluor Corporation JV Breaks Ground on Oak Hill Parkway Infrastructure Project in Austin, Texas earlier today. (Photo: Business Wire)

“This is a great example of our continued strategic focus on infrastructure projects in Texas,” said Terry Towle, group president of Fluor’s Urban Solutions business. “When completed, widening the corridor will improve mobility, operating efficiency and safety by easing gridlock in the area, enabling emergency vehicles to respond to accidents quickly.”

Oak Hill Parkway Infrastructure Project

  • The 7-mile design-build project includes the reconstruction and widening of U.S. 290 from approximately the east end of Circle Drive to Loop 1 and State Highway 71 to Silvermine Drive in Travis County, west of downtown Austin, Texas.
  • It will serve as a key route to Austin for the residents of Oak Hill, Lakeway, Bee Cave, Dripping Springs and other growing communities west of Austin.
  • The project will widen from two to three main lanes for through traffic in each direction as well as add two to three frontage road lanes in each direction. An overpass for the U.S. 290 main lanes over William Cannon Drive will be built, along with direct-connect flyovers between U.S. 290 and State Highway 71.
  • Bicycle and pedestrian accommodations will be built along the entire corridor, including 14 miles of shared-use path, 1-1/2 miles of sidewalks, new landscaping, tree plantings and corridor aesthetics.
  • Construction is scheduled to be completed in late 2025 with up to 600 craft workers and subcontractors working at peak.

Fluor has been continuously designing and building infrastructure projects in Texas for nearly 20 years and is currently delivering the I-635 LBJ East Project and the Southern Gateway Project in Dallas. Fluor recently reopened the 183 South project corridor to tolling traffic in Austin.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 44,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $14.2 billion in 2020 and is ranked 196 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has been providing engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2021
