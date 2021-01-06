Industrials Climb As As Infrastructure Spending Seen As More Likely - Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rallied as investors rotated into companies that could benefit from Democratic control of both houses of U.S. Congress.

Shares of engineering and construction giant Fluor, which stands to gain from Democratic infrastructure-spending plans, rose sharply.

Gains moderated late in the session after protesters supporting President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol. President elect Joe Biden called the incursion a siege. Capital Police put the building into lockdown, barring any entry or exit. Mr. Trump called on his supporters to leave peacefully. The National Guard had been activated in Washington, DC.

General Electric's board won't claw back compensation from former Chief Executive Jeff Immelt and other executives over GE's accounting issues or Mr. Immelt's use of a backup corporate jet following a prolonged review, The Wall Street Journal reported.

