FLUOR CORPORATION

FLUOR CORPORATION

(FLR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Industrials Climb As As Infrastructure Spending Seen As More Likely - Industrials Roundup

01/06/2021 | 05:33pm EST
Shares of industrial and transportation companies rallied as investors rotated into companies that could benefit from Democratic control of both houses of U.S. Congress.

Shares of engineering and construction giant Fluor, which stands to gain from Democratic infrastructure-spending plans, rose sharply.

Gains moderated late in the session after protesters supporting President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol. President elect Joe Biden called the incursion a siege. Capital Police put the building into lockdown, barring any entry or exit. Mr. Trump called on his supporters to leave peacefully. The National Guard had been activated in Washington, DC.

General Electric's board won't claw back compensation from former Chief Executive Jeff Immelt and other executives over GE's accounting issues or Mr. Immelt's use of a backup corporate jet following a prolonged review, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-21 1732ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 775 M - -
Net income 2020 -224 M - -
Net cash 2020 303 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,82x
Yield 2020 0,60%
Capitalization 2 372 M 2 372 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,13x
EV / Sales 2021 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 50 182
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart FLUOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fluor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 15,50 $
Last Close Price 16,86 $
Spread / Highest target 30,5%
Spread / Average Target -8,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -58,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Edward Constable Chief Executive Officer
Alan Lee Boeckmann Executive Chairman
Joseph L. Brennan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert C. Taylor Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Peter J. Fluor Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLUOR CORPORATION5.57%2 372
VINCI SA-0.05%56 130
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-0.40%31 714
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED2.03%25 070
FERROVIAL, S.A.-3.14%19 450
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED4.17%18 724
