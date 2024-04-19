A Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) project reached a major milestone recently with the production startup of the Braya Renewable Fuels facility in Come by Chance, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. Fluor provided engineering and procurement (EP) services to convert the idled petroleum refinery into a modern facility that produces renewable diesel fuel from soybean oil and other low carbon intensity feedstocks.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240418655811/en/

Aerial view of the Braya Renewable Fuels facility in Come by Chance, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada (Photo: Business Wire)

“The transformation of this facility into a sustainable asset improves Canada’s global climate impact by supporting the decarbonization of hard-to-abate sectors such as heavy-duty transportation and aviation,” said Jason Kraynek, President of Fluor’s Production & Fuels business. “Fluor was proud to be part of this exciting renewable fuels project and I commend the Braya team for its safe startup.”

In addition to EP services, Fluor provided construction support services through startup.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 30,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $15.5 billion in 2023 and is ranked 303 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 110 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

#EnergySolutions

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240418655811/en/