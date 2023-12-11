Zenova Group PLC - London-based fire safety and heat management product developer - Says its Zenova FX extinguishing fluids have been confirmed as fully compliant with existing EU standards and regulations prohibiting perfluorinated and polyfluorinated substances, or PFAS, following independent testing. Tests also confirmed that FX fluid complies with all regulations banning perfluoro octane sulfonic acid and per fluor octanoic acid, making Zenova FX extinguishers "the most effective fire extinguishers with the smallest environmental chemical impact." Zenova also announces a preliminary order for 100 FX fire extinguisher units from "a large strategic client in Germany". Client plans to roll out the units in multiple locations across Germany, which Zenova says will lead to more and bigger orders. The FX range also "performed exceptionally well" in recent demonstrations for "impressed" UK government and industry experts.

Chief Executive Officer Thomas Melchior says: "This initial order from Germany is just the first step in gaining market penetration and we are confident sales successes should follow on from the increasing market profile of the Zenova FX series."

Current stock price: 4.01 pence, up 6.9% in London on Monday morning

12-month change: down 69%

