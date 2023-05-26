Advanced search
    FFIC   US3438731057

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(FFIC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:50:55 2023-05-26 am EDT
11.58 USD   -1.99%
09:31aFlushing Bank Donates to the Brooklyn Cinderella Project 12th Annual Free Prom Attire Give Away
GL
09:30aFlushing Bank Donates to the Brooklyn Cinderella Project 12th Annual Free Prom Attire Give Away
AQ
05/25Flushing Bank a Sponsor of HIA-LI 35th Annual Trade Show & Conference
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Flushing Bank Donates to the Brooklyn Cinderella Project 12th Annual Free Prom Attire Give Away

05/26/2023 | 09:31am EDT
UNIONDALE, N.Y., May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flushing Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the “Bank”), announced today the bank held a clothing drive to collect prom attire and volunteer at the 12th Annual Free Prom Attire Give Away hosted by the Brooklyn Cinderella project.

“As a community bank, we recognize that we have a responsibility to support local organizations, such as the Brooklyn Cinderella Project. Many of our employees are on the boards of nonprofit organizations and dedicate their time and energy outside of the office to important causes. In our corporate culture, volunteerism is encouraged to demonstrate our community support in a meaningful way,” stated John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, an FDIC insured, New York State—chartered commercial bank that operates banking offices in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. The Bank has been building relationships with families, business owners, and communities since 1929. Today, it offers the products, services, and conveniences associated with large commercial banks, including a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services. Rewarding customers with personalized attention and bankers who can communicate in the languages prevalent within these multicultural markets is what makes the Bank uniquely different. As an Equal Housing Lender and leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank also fosters relationships with consumers nationwide through its online banking division with the iGObanking® and BankPurely® brands.

Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company’s website at FlushingBank.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “forecasts”, “goals”, “potential” or “continue” or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward- looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Maria A. Grasso
Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer
Flushing Bank
718-961-5400

#FB


