Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Flushing Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FFIC   US3438731057

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(FFIC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Flushing Financial Corporation Announces NYC Real Estate Market Update With Francis (“Frank”) Korzekwinski and D.A. Davidson Analyst Christopher Keith

06/08/2021 | 04:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNIONDALE, N.Y., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Francis (“Frank”) Korzekwinski, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief of Real Estate Lending participated with Christopher Keith of D.A. Davidson in a webinar entitled “A NYC Real Estate Market Update/Discussion with FFIC Chief of RE Lending” on June 7, 2021. The presentation focused on the state of real estate lending in the metro New York City market. A video of the conversation and the transcript are available on our website at www.flushingbank.com in the investor relations section.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, a New York State-chartered commercial bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank serves consumers, businesses, professionals, corporate clients, and public entities by offering a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services through its banking offices located in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. As a leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending team creates mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. Flushing Bank is an Equal Housing Lender. The Bank also operates an online banking division consisting of iGObanking.com®, which offers competitively priced deposit products to consumers nationwide, and BankPurely®, an eco-friendly, healthier lifestyle community brand.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “forecasts”, “goals”, “potential” or “continue” or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Additional information on Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company’s web site at http://www.flushingbank.com.

CONTACT:

Susan K. Cullen
Senior Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
Flushing Financial Corporation
(718) 961-5400


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION
04:07pFLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
04:00pFlushing Financial Corporation Announces NYC Real Estate Market Update With F..
GL
06/03FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/21FLUSHING FINANCIAL  : Bank Supports Federation of Indian Physicians Associations..
AQ
05/19FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (..
AQ
05/19FLUSHING FINANCIAL  : DECLARES ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.21 PER SHARE (Form 8..
PU
05/19FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
05/18FLUSHING FINANCIAL  : Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.21 Per Share, Payable J..
MT
05/18Flushing Financial Corporation Declares Its Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 Per S..
GL
05/07FLUSHING FINANCIAL  : Management's Discussions and Analysis of
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 260 M - -
Net income 2021 78,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,43x
Yield 2021 3,59%
Capitalization 725 M 725 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,79x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 520
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Flushing Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 27,00 $
Last Close Price 23,43 $
Spread / Highest target 28,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John R. Buran President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susan K. Cullen CFO, Treasurer & Senior Executive Vice President
Alfred A. DelliBovi Chairman
Allen M. Brewer Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Maria A. Grasso Chief Operating Officer, Secretary & Senior EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION40.02%725
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.30.37%501 474
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION42.26%369 509
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.80%273 705
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.29.69%224 658
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.26%202 270