FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(FFIC)
Flushing Financial Corporation Declares Its Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 per Share

11/24/2020 | 05:30pm EST
UNIONDALE, N.Y., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flushing Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq-GS: FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.21 per common share, payable on December 23, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 9, 2020.

John R. Buran, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “Following our successful acquisition and integration of Empire Bancorp, Inc., we remain well capitalized. Continued strong execution of our strategic objectives has resulted in strong financial performance and capital position to support the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders. As a component of our commitment to enhance the total return to our shareholders, the Board will continue to review future dividend payments on a quarterly basis.”  

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, a New York State-chartered commercial bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank serves consumers, businesses, professionals, corporate clients, and public entities by offering a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services through its banking offices located in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. As a leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending team creates mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. Flushing Bank is an Equal Housing Lender. The Bank also operates an online banking division consisting of iGObanking.com®, which offers competitively priced deposit products to consumers nationwide, and BankPurely®, an eco-friendly, healthier lifestyle community brand.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “forecasts”, “goals”, “potential” or “continue” or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Additional information on Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company’s web site at http://www.flushingbank.com.

CONTACT:

Susan K. Cullen
Senior Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
Flushing Financial Corporation
(718) 961-5400


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 204 M - -
Net income 2020 39,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
Yield 2020 5,75%
Capitalization 412 M 412 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,02x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 464
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Flushing Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 16,17 $
Last Close Price 14,62 $
Spread / Highest target 12,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Buran President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alfred A. DelliBovi Chairman
Maria A. Grasso Chief Operating Officer, Secretary & Senior EVP
Susan K. Cullen CFO, Treasurer & Senior Executive Vice President
Allen M. Brewer Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION-34.23%412
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.81%359 292
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-24.50%259 163
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.88%236 945
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.22%192 773
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.19.40%172 084
